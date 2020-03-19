Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue lit with flags of countries affected by coronavirus

(CNN) — Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up with flags and messages of hope on Wednesday in solidarity with countries affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The statue, which overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro, was lit up with the flags of countries that have reported cases of the virus.

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil was lit up Wednesday during a special mass. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The message #praytogether was also projected onto the statue in different languages.

Rio de Janeiro's archbishop Orani João Tempesta held mass at the landmark and the church urged people to pray for the sick all over the world.

Brazil reported its first case of the virus on February 26, and the infection numbers had risen to 261 by March 17.