Chicago's favorite dinosaur Sue storms through closed Field Museum to meet penguins

(CNN) — After seeing the penguins of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium roam through the empty halls of the closed attraction, Field Museum's resident dinosaur, SUE the T.rex, decided to get in on the fun.

As is the case with most attractions across the nation, Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum have closed their doors to guests to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

With no humans to stand in their way, a group of rockhopper penguins ventured out earlier this week to meet other animals in the aquarium.

So when SUE heard about the penguins' field trip, it decided to pay the penguins at its own home a visit.

When reached for comment, SUE, who is known for its witty Twitter presence , replied, "This is the moment I have been waiting for. The museum is mine to roam. The theropod revolution has begun."

Of course, SUE in the video is not the real deal, as SUE in reality is a skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex that stands at more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall. It is the world's best-preserved and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the museum.

RELATED: With Cincinnati Zoo closed, Fiona the hippo goes online

But with all the devastating news surrounding the coronavirus, the social media team at Field Museum decided the world could use a bit of humor to uplift Americans' spirits. But with all the devastating news surrounding the coronavirus, the social media team at Field Museum decided the world could use a bit of humor to uplift Americans' spirits.

"The Field's Museum's mission to share science with the world is going strong, even though our building is closed for the next few weeks," a spokeswoman said.