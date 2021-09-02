Animals captured at their funniest in the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

(CNN) — Gophers goofing around, a laughing snake and racoons seemingly sharing their secrets are among the shortlisted images for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

The selection of 42 images make up the final shortlist for the competition, which received more than 7,000 entries from around the world, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Other shortlisted images include a gray seal pup that appears to be giggling, a boxfish that looks like it's pouting at the camera and a grumpy-looking pied starling.

The images were taken from across the globe, including the UK, South Africa, Germany and India.

Two kangaroos fighting in Perth, Western Australia. Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

The awards were founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who wanted to promote wildlife conservation through humor, said the press release.

"The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it," said Joynson-Hicks in the press release.

Related content Stunning images released by Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 competition

"Whittling down the list of photographs was harder than ever this year," added Sullam in the press release. "It was great to see a range of animals, from the incredibly rare to the humble pigeon."

Some 10% of the total net revenue from this year's competition will be donated to Save Wild Orangutans, an organization that works with the primates in Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo.

Vine snakes are common in the Western Ghats of India. Aditya Kshirasagar/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Members of the public can vote for the image that made them laugh the most at www.comedywildlifephoto.com until October 10, and the category and overall winners will be announced on October 22.

Related content From a smiley fish to a dangling raccoon, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards offer some light relief