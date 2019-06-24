You can buy this private island near NYC for $13 million

(CNN) — Love the island lifestyle but can't bring yourself to move away from New York City?

Well, for a cool $13 million, you can get the best of both worlds.

Owner Al Sutton recently listed Columbia Island for sale through William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty , and if you have the $13 million to fork out, Sutton is throwing in neighboring Pea Island to sweeten the deal.

William Pitt Sotheby's Realty

Located just off of New Rochelle, New York, Sutton's 5,626-square-foot home on the island includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open kitchen. The island residence is also self-sustaining, with solar panels on the roof to provide energy, a desalination machine to provide clean water and a septic system that is maintained by a private service.

You can also sleep safe knowing that Sutton took precautions in the event of a hurricane. The 14-foot-high concrete sea wall is 5 feet thick, and the building has automatic storm shutters and a pumping system in the basement that can handle 60,000 gallons of water per hour.

William Pitt Sotheby's Realty

Sutton originally purchased Columbia Island in 2007 for $1 million, and he purchased Pea Island five years ago for $500,000.

Eleven years later and $8 million poorer, Sutton is ready to move on.

"You get on the island, even if it's a wreck, and it's just gorgeous—the sky, the tide, the birds, everything," Sutton told Bloomberg . "And that sort of blinded me and my thoughts. I just went: 'Wow, what a Zen experience this could be.'

"A simpler solution for my desire for a Zen retreat would have been to rent a rowboat from City Island for $10, get out there whenever I wanted, stick a fishing pole in the water, look at the sky, look at the birds, say 'Isn't this gorgeous.' I've often thought that."

William Pitt Sotheby's Realty

"I'm 85 now, and I guess when I bought it, I was in my 70s and I was more ambitious."