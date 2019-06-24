You can buy this private island near NYC for $13 million

(CNN) — Love the island lifestyle but can't bring yourself to move away from New York City?
Well, for a cool $13 million, you can get the best of both worlds.
William Pitt Sotheby's Realty
Located just off of New Rochelle, New York, Sutton's 5,626-square-foot home on the island includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open kitchen. The island residence is also self-sustaining, with solar panels on the roof to provide energy, a desalination machine to provide clean water and a septic system that is maintained by a private service.
You can also sleep safe knowing that Sutton took precautions in the event of a hurricane. The 14-foot-high concrete sea wall is 5 feet thick, and the building has automatic storm shutters and a pumping system in the basement that can handle 60,000 gallons of water per hour.
William Pitt Sotheby's Realty
Sutton originally purchased Columbia Island in 2007 for $1 million, and he purchased Pea Island five years ago for $500,000.
Eleven years later and $8 million poorer, Sutton is ready to move on.
"You get on the island, even if it's a wreck, and it's just gorgeous—the sky, the tide, the birds, everything," Sutton told Bloomberg. "And that sort of blinded me and my thoughts. I just went: 'Wow, what a Zen experience this could be.'
"A simpler solution for my desire for a Zen retreat would have been to rent a rowboat from City Island for $10, get out there whenever I wanted, stick a fishing pole in the water, look at the sky, look at the birds, say 'Isn't this gorgeous.' I've often thought that."
William Pitt Sotheby's Realty
"I'm 85 now, and I guess when I bought it, I was in my 70s and I was more ambitious."
At the current list price, Sutton will barely make a profit, but his years of hard work and investment could be your gain.