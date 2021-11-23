10 CNN podcasts for your holiday travels

(CNN) — Let's face it, as much as we love the holidays, there's a lot of stress and anxiety involved in getting to and from our destinations.

But once you've set off on your trip and smoothed the way as much as possible , you'll probably still have a good chunk of time on your hands between point A and point B.

So whether you're stuck in line at the airport or stuck in traffic on the road to Grandma's, the team at CNN Audio has a selection of podcast listening for your upcoming journeys.

This curated playlist features 10 of our favorite CNN podcast episodes:

If you like all things royal ...

"When Diana Met..." takes listeners inside Princess Diana's most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misconceptions about her life as Princess of Wales. In the first episode of the series, host Aminatou Sow goes behind the scenes with royal biographer Andrew Morton for an inside look at Princess Diana's first lunch with Camilla Parker Bowles -- and her secret recordings about the encounter.

If you like self-improvement ...

We're always waiting for something, whether it's in line for a morning coffee, on hold with customer service or waiting for life-changing medical results. So how can we get better at waiting and make it feel less excruciating ... maybe even fun? CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with waiting expert Professor Kate Sweeny. Plus, get the inside scoop from the so-called "king of queues" at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta's podcast about waiting will give you something to do while you wait. Anthony Grey Smith/CNN

If you like travel ...

In this showcast of the late Anthony Bourdain's beloved TV series, revisit an episode with two of the funniest and most brilliant chef/restaurateurs in Canada, Joe Beef's Dave McMillan and Fred Morin, who take us across Canada by rail. Original airdate: 2013, Season 1

This showcast of the fan favorite Anthony Bourdain TV series, "Parts Unknown," feeds your wanderlust as you wander. David S. Holloway/CNN

If you like numbers ...

Harry Enten's uncle is singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka. Depending on how old you are, and your knowledge of pop music, you may know Uncle Neil wrote and performed a string of Top 40 hit songs from the 1950s all the way to the 1980s, a feat accomplished by only a few dozen artists. Enten digs into music chart data to find out about the changing nature of mega pop hits, how rare Uncle Neil's success was compared to today, and whether that kind of success will even be possible in the future.

If you like bromances ...

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon leave politics at the door and dish on their favorite Thanksgiving foods, as well as dos and don'ts for a drama-free dinner table. We also get advice from listeners in this brand-new episode on how to keep the peace during the holiday (Spoiler: the key is more chewing, less talking).

If you like in-depth interviews ...

Monica Lewinsky has been many things: White House intern, media punching bag, writer, anti-bullying activist and now, producer. She talked to David Axelrod about her upbringing and her parents' tumultuous divorce, her struggles with mental health following her affair with former President Bill Clinton, the dangers of social media, and how she took back control of her own story, most recently as a producer on "Impeachment: American Crime Story."

If you like history ...

Don't call Eartha Kitt an "angry Black woman." That's how Kitt was portrayed when she spoke truth to power and criticized the Vietnam War and wealth inequality in front of President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady "Lady Bird" Johnson. The bold move cost her career opportunities and even prompted a CIA investigation, but she still came out on top. Don Lemon speaks with CNN's senior entertainment writer Lisa Respers France and Kitt's daughter, Kitt Shapiro, about the star's uncompromising presence -- on the stage and in the White House.

If you like foreign intrigue ...

The Kremlin has a long history of alleged poisoning of its opponents. When Alexey Navalny, the head of the Russian opposition, fell mysteriously ill on an airplane in 2020, Clarissa Ward wondered if President Vladimir Putin could be behind it. But proving exactly who committed a poisoning can be tricky. Follow her through an investigation that leads to the front door of a Russian agent and hear what Navalny's poisoning has meant for the future of the opposition.

If you like political miniseries ...

It reads like a movie script. The year? 2003. The mission? Defeat hundreds of challengers to save the state of California and become its leader. But this wasn't a film... it was a real-life election for governor that featured adult film stars, sumo wrestlers and comedians and ended with the election of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hear from Schwarzenegger himself about what it was like to live and lead through the first California recall.

If you like mysteries ...

At the heart of CIA headquarters stands an enigmatic sculpture called Kryptos, encoded with a secret message. For over 30 years, it's stumped an entire community of puzzle solvers. Master cryptologist Elonka Dunin refuses to give up on this challenge and today, she may be inching closer and closer to cracking the code.