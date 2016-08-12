Editor’s Note: This story complements the Culinary Journeys TV series, airing monthly on CNN International. See more of the show here: www.cnn.com/journeys. Share photos of your own Culinary Journeys on Instagram with the hashtag #CNNFood for a chance to be featured on CNN.

There are so many different ways to eat seafood.

Fresh, quick to cook and a sure way to deliver vital Omega 3 oils, fish dishes are popular around the world.

From succulent salmon to tiger prawns and shrimp, the range of ingredients is huge.

Our latest #CNNFood challenge gathers the best home-cooked fish recipes shared on social media.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Steamed lobster from Seattle

Manila-born, Vancouver-raised and Seattle-based foodie N.J. Soler has created an Instagram-perfect steamed lobster on a bed of buttery succotash.

Steaming, rather than boiling, he insists, is best.

“Steaming produces a more tender and flavorful meat, as it preserves the fresh ocean flavors of the lobster,” Stoler says. “Steaming is also a slower and gentle way of cooking lobsters, so the chances of overcooking the meat are lower.”

When making succotash, Instagram user @eatingwithnj uses fresh ears of corn to add sweetness to the dish and fresh basil to give it a sweet and peppery aroma.

To find the recipe, check out his blog here.

New York City salmon

Instagrammer @foodieinnewyork creates seasonal and travel-inspired recipes.

Her grilled salmon skewers with lemon reeled us in.

The salmon and lemon skewers are marinated in fresh dill, olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and spices.

Not only are they easy on the eye, she says they’re “delicious, nutritious and easy to prepare!”

Her blog, with the grilled salmon recipe that can be cooked in under 30 minutes, can be found here.

Palm Oil Rice in Ghana

This fish dish by Instagram user @aftradvillagekitchen is not just everyday jollof rice.

The foodie says she vividly remembers cooking this dish with her mother and is “going back to our roots” with the recipe.

Jollof rice is said to be a traditional Nigerian meal and so this dish, the Instagrammer says, is unusual to her Ghanaian friends.

The palm oil dish is similar to the Nigerian version but prepared with lots of locally sourced ingredients – including crayfish.

A related blog full of delicious recipes can be found here.

Nigeria does fish curry

This easy fish curry comes to us from Instagrammer @nigerianlazychef.

The dish is gluten-free and either basil or “nchanwu” (Nigerian scent leaves) can be added for extra flavor.

For the adventurous, the fish can be seasoned with a pinch of cracked uziza seeds to taste.

Although there are bones in the fish used in the recipe, chopped or whole fillets can be used.

The basic recipe with bold flavors can be found here.

African one-pot shrimp

This one-pot shrimp and spiced couscous meal comes from Instagram user @phisayoade_phisbites.

Ingredients needed include raw shrimp, salt and pepper, olive oil, an onion, garam masala, ground cumin, yellow pepper, chicken stock, couscous and parsley.

For extra presentation points, the shrimps can be arranged on top of the couscous and sprinkled with a dash of parsley.

The full list of ingredients and a breakdown of how to cook the one-pot shrimp can be found on their Instagram.

Simple seafood soup

Instagrammer @jayskitchen1 showed us her mixed okra fish dish.

This soup is simple but delicious, she says, and is quick to make but always explosive in taste.

It can be matched with some pounded yam or eba or can simply be eaten on its own. Eba is a Nigerian staple food eaten in West Africa and beyond.

It’s typically made from cassava (manioc) flour – commonly known as garri.

Nigerian tiger prawns

Sunday, @bunkes_foodplatter says, is for stew.

Tiger prawns are not only tasty but super-quick to cook too – they can be done in less than five minutes.

This stew, presented impeccably in a star-shaped bowl with tomato garnish, comes from Bunke Eze-Echesi.

Describing herself as a food enthusiast, this dish is a spicy homemade stew perfect for the weekend.

Spanish lobster paella

Paella originated in Valencia and is a traditional Spanish dish – with ingredients varying from region to region.

The video, posted by @kwskan, shows an authentic seafood paella being served up to people on the streets of Ibiza.

Often made with monkfish, king prawns and mussels, this rice and fish dish is perfect to enjoy by the sea.

