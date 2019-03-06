Flip-flop fines introduced in Italy's Cinque Terre

(CNN) — Italy 's Cinque Terre coastline has an almost mythic status among travelers -- who hasn't seen photographs of the pastel-colored houses built into rugged cliffs, surrounded by bright blue sea, and fallen instantly in love?

In person, the region's even more spectacular -- these five picturesque fishing villages are a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a reason.

But if you arrive this summer with only your flimsy sandals and flip-flops in tow, you might have a bit of a shock.

The Cinque Terre National Park authority is running a public information campaign warning tourists about climbing the cliffs without appropriate footwear.

And if you choose to ignore the advice, you could face fines of between €50 ($56) and €2,500 ($2,826).

It's all because mountain rescue teams are becoming increasingly exasperated with rescuing ill-prepared visitors on the mountainous walkways.

Flip-flop fail

Cinque Terre is a series of colorful fishing villages on the Italian Riviera. Brian Beard/CNN iReport

They'll be posters and flyers advertizing the fines -- and warnings issued online when you purchase a Cinque Terre card, which allows you use of all the connecting park buses and trains and access to the trekking paths.

Currently, the English-language version of the Park's website advises hikers to only go on trails which suit their skills -- and to bring sun cream, a hat, hiking boots, food and other supplies.

The flip-flop ban is one of a series of moves to accommodate the thousands of visitors who disembark in Cinque Terre in summer.

The Cinque Terre National Park Authority shared La Republicca's report on the fines on their official Twitter account. CNN Travel has reached out to the park for further comment.

Hiking in flip-flops is a no-go in Italy's Cinque Terre. Courtesy Pexels

Related content 33 amazing places to visit in Italy

La Genova Republicca also reports that visitors this year between April and October are expected to be up to 750,000 from last year's 450,000.

A lot of these visitors are day-trippers coming from cruise liners.

There's also been discussion about introducing a tourism tax , following on from Venice's decision last month.