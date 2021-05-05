Cinco de Mayo: These are, we kid you not, actual questions people ask Google about the holiday

(CNN) — When it comes to Cinco de Mayo -- the annual fiesta that gives Americans an excuse to load up on more tacos and margaritas than they usually do -- people ask a lot of questions.

A WHOLE LOT of them. And many of these inquiries are, shall we say, rather obvious (or occasionally downright strange). It makes you wonder if some folks got into the tequila a little early.

about the Mexican holiday, which is actually a bigger deal in the So these are actual questions and terms searched on Google about the Mexican holiday, which is actually a bigger deal in the United States than it is in Mexico.

When is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco = 5. de Mayo = of May. So, May 5.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2021?

May 5, for those who needed that extra clarification. But after what we've all been through with lockdowns, quarantines and such, maaaaaybe that's understandable. It's on a Wednesday this year.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2019?

Also on May 5, a Sunday. We can only guess some people wanted to revisit the happier times of the recent past.

What is Cinco de Mayo in Spanish?

Ummmm, Cinco de Mayo. (Full disclosure: This question is actually a classic from previous years we couldn't pass up. Perhaps some people used their indoor time in the past 12 months boning up on Spanish.)

Is Cinco de Mayo the Dead of the Dead?

Little skulls made and decorated with sugar are gifts during the Day of the Dead. Not Cinco de Mayo. Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images

No. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a three-day holiday in which families across Mexico gather to remember deceased friends and family members. It's usually held from October 31 to November 2.

Where is Cinco de Mayo?

Wherever you want it to be. If your party game is strong, Cinco de Mayo could even be a state of mind.

Cinco de Mayo drinks without tequila

We suppose some folks want to stay sober for their online searches.

Cinco de Mayo for toddlers / for seniors / for dogs

Every demographic apparently wants its own take on the holiday.

Is Cinco de Mayo about mayonnaise?