Fiona the hippo's Super Bowl prediction: A yawn for the Chiefs

She appeared to pick the Kansas City Chiefs, but in a rather inartful way: She yawned and soggy lettuce flew out in front of the team's logo.
"She has picked the underdog three years in a row," Cincinnati Zoo's Communications Director Michelle Curley told CNN. "Since she started life as an underdog, perhaps she just naturally roots for them."
Underdog, indeed: Fiona was born six weeks premature and weighed only 29 pounds when she debuted at the zoo in 2017. But her remarkable recovery quickly endeared her to millions of fans, and she's become a hippo celebrity.
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And if Fiona's prediction is anything like the game, it will be a toss up.