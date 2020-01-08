The world's tallest hotel to open in Dubai...again

But the Gevora's reign will be short-lived. The 75-storey tower is to be eclipsed by a slender glass skyscraper under construction just a short drive away in Dubai's Marina district.

The Ciel Tower will reach 360.4 meters upon completion, developer The First Group has confirmed, featuring 1,209 luxury suites and residences spread across 82 floors.

The design from architects NORR, creators of the Atlantis Hotel, seeks to maximize the value of such altitude.

Ciel Tower comes from the creators of Dubai's iconic Atlantis Hotel on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

A glass observation deck will offer 360-degree views of the city. Visitors can also take in the sights from a rooftop swimming pool and restaurants.

Guests will experience "panoramic views of the coastline and iconic landmarks including the Palm Jumeirah (man-made island)," a spokesperson for The First Group said.

The design won three prizes at the International Property Awards in December, for Best International Hotel Architecture, Best Hotel Architecture Arabia, and Best High-rise Architecture Arabia.

Ciel Tower will also feature a spa, business facilities, and "multiple award-winning restaurants" which will be announced in the coming months, the spokesperson said.

Construction work has been ongoing since 2016 at the building site in Dubai Marina, a major hub of development featuring a cluster of supertall skyscrapers including the 306-meter (1,004 feet) Cayan Tower and 425-meter (1,394 feet) Marina 101 building.

Ciel Tower is scheduled to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

Dubai's marina district is a hud of development, home to a cluster of supertall skyscrapers. Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

This will add yet another Dubai entrant to the list of the world's tallest hotels, which already includes the Gevora, the JW Marriot Marquis (355 meters, 1,165 feet), the Rose Rayhaan (333 meters, 1,093 feet), and the Burj al Arab (321 meters, 1,053 feet).

The title of tallest hotel is typically applied only to buildings used wholly as hotels. However, the highest hotel incorporated into a building is currently the Rosewood Guangzhou , which occupies the top 39 floors of the CTF Finance Centre in the Chinese city, reaching 530 meters (1,739 feet) at its summit.