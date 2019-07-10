(CNN) — A city is China is giving tired travelers some peace of mind, launching a high-tech system that reveals when bed linen was last washed.

A laundry service in Wuhan, central China, will implant microchips into bed sheets, towels and quilts, which can be read by guests' cell phones to reveal the date of their last clean.

Chips will be placed in the corner of the products by Wuhan Kunteng Laundry, which will provide cleaning services for many of the city's hotels and hostels, Chinese state-run media outlet Xinhua reported.

Each chip contains a QR code that can be scanned by a cell phone, according to the outlet, which attended the unveiling of the company's new site.

The chips are water-resistant and able to withstand high temperatures, so they'll survive plenty of washes.

Wuhan has a population of more than 10 million and is popular with tourists because of its significant role in Chinese history. It also serves as a major transportation hub within China.

The innovation is the latest in a wave of technological advancements sweeping through Chinese hotels.

Last year, InterContinental Hotels Group teamed up with Baidu, a Chinese tech company specializing in Internet search services and artificial intelligence, to introduce artificial intelligence-supported Smart Rooms in China.

The move kicked off in two of the country's major business hotels -- the InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun and InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Centre -- and saw a total of 100 AI-powered suites introduced.