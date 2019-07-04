DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
7 people are charged for vandalizing the Chicago 'Bean,' police say

Doug Criss, Brad Parks and Alanne Orjoux, CNNPublished 4th July 2019
(CNN) — Seven people are facing charges after the famous "Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park was vandalized earlier this week.
The stainless steel structure, officially known as the Cloud Gate, was spray painted with graffiti, Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli told CNN. It's one of the top tourist attractions in Chicago.
Benches and a memorial wall dedicated to cancer survivors in nearby Maggie Daley Park were also defaced.
The seven suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Bartoli said.
Two face felony criminal damage charges and six of the seven are charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass on state land, according to a statement Thursday from the Chicago Police Department. A juvenile faces a municipal code violation.

It's 33 feet high

The Cloud Gate was created by Anish Kapoor, a British sculptor known for his large-scale works of stone and reflective steel. The Cloud Gate was completed in 2006, according to the Millennium Park Foundation's website.
One hundred and sixty-eight stainless steel plates were cut using computer technology and assembled together like a puzzle to create the sculpture.
It's 33 feet high, 42 feet wide, 66 feet long and weighs 110 tons.
