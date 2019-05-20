(CNN) — A jukebox musical about one of the world's most iconic singers, "The Cher Show" is on Broadway. And now Cher is also in a hotel suite.

The Sofitel hotel in New York City is paying tribute to the singer and the musical with a Cher-themed suite.

Related content Celebrating Pride around the world

In addition to the usual upscale amenities, the suite will feature a "Cher Show" poster signed by the cast, a Time magazine cover signed by Cher and her longtime costume designer Bob Mackie, Cher portraits by noted celebrity illustrator Al Hirschfeld and some original costumes from "The Cher Show."

The Sofitel, which is in Midtown Manhattan a few blocks north of Bryant Park, is located in the middle of all the Pride action that's going on.

Pride is always an event in New York City, but 2019 is an especially notable year.

This year, WorldPride takes place in the Big Apple to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots , which marked a major turning point in the battle for LGBTQ rights in the United States and around the globe.

Cher herself has joined the cast of "The Cher Show" on stage. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show

The Sofitel is also about a 15-minute walk from the Neil Simon Theatre, where "The Cher Show" is playing.

Three actresses play various incarnations of Cher, from the variety show era Cher to the superstar days, in every performance. They belt out some of the one-named diva's biggest hits, such as "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," along the way.

Illustrations of Cher and "Cher Show" cast members are among the hotel perks. Courtesy Sofitel

The suite is available for bookings beginning June 10 and going through September 15.

If you already have your accommodations booked but still want to get a taste of the experience, the Sofitel's rooftop bar The Gaby is offering a special Cher cocktail called -- what else? -- Turn Back Thyme.

The cocktail consists of gin, lime juice, ginger beer and thyme-infused simple syrup, topped off with a candied bit of ginger.

The Gaby will host a "Proud Hour" from 8 to 10 p.m every day from June 10 to July 15. They say 20% of all cocktail proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center , a New York City-based organization that helps to prevent LGBTQ teen homelessness.

In 2018 and 2019, the Sofitel was the official hotel partner for the Tony Awards. For hardcore theater buffs, there is a year-round Tonys-themed suite that features signed playbills, classic performance photos and more.

Bookings for the Cher-themed suite begin at $499 per night.