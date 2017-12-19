Almost like eating there: Restaurant chefs share their recipes

(CNN) — Dreaming of heading to another city or country because of a chef or bartender who has made those places famous?

Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden's vegetables at Ava Gene's, the sweets at chef Yotam Ottolenghi's London locations and the drinks of bartender extraordinaire Jim Meehan inspire people to travel for their food.

Can't fit all those trips to famous foodie destinations into your 2018 plans or looking for a last-minute present? Get a taste of these famous restaurant chefs' creations by putting their cookbooks on your last-minute gift list.

"Their food and their menus are expressions of who they are, where they come from, and what they value," says Puckett. who collaborated with noted Atlanta chef Steven Satterfield on his cookbook, "Root to Leaf: A Southern Chef Cooks Through the Seasons."

"Chefs' cookbooks can (also) give curious cooks tastes of cuisines they may not be able to sample otherwise."

The perfect gift for food explorers

We asked the book lovers at Goodreads , the Amazon-owned free website where some 70 million book lovers share reviews and learn about new books, to help us narrow down the list.

"Readers like being able to create a meal that not only rivals the food prepared at their favorite restaurants, but to also have those restaurant chefs giving them the secrets of their famous dishes," says Elizabeth Khuri Chandler, Goodreads' editor in chief.

"Taste is powerfully tied to memory, so it's not a surprise that many of the reviewers (who've been to these places) write about attempting to re-capture a flavor of the city or the restaurant via these cookbooks," Chandler says.

Choose your present by your loved one's interests, or click through the gallery to read comments from Goodreads readers.

Picks for every kind of cook

