(Photo: Nic Crilly-Hargrave)

(CNN) — A new London restaurant looks set to get cheese and wine lovers all in a spin.

Pick & Cheese , which has just launched in Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden, has a 40-meter conveyor belt that serves up a seemingly limitless supply of cheese.

What's described as the "world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant" -- a claim that seems unlikely to be contested -- it offers no fewer than 25 varieties sourced from around the UK.

Revolving cheese

Pick & Cheese has a 40-meter conveyor belt with 25 varieties of British cheese. Courtesy Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Red Leicester, Yorkshire Pecorino and Cornish Gouda, served with a specially chosen condiment, are among the many dairy delicacies on offer.

After taking a seat at the belt, diners can pick whatever takes their fancy during the never-ending cheese parade, where plates are color-coded by price, or follow a a pre-selected "cheese flight."

"Off-belt dishes" such as pan-fried angloumi and a four-cheese grilled sandwich, can be ordered directly to your chair.

Related content There's a reason the pastry in Paris is so darn good

Wine pairings

All of of the cheeses are served with a specially chosen condiment. Courtesy Nic Crilly-Hargrave

The restaurant, which is the brainchild of the team at the Cheese Bar, a restaurant in London's Camden Market, also holds a specially curated wine list from natural wine retailers Les Caves de Pyrene that diners can pair with the cheeses.

"At Pick & Cheese we want to show that cheese and wine bars don't have to be boring and can be enjoyed by everyone, whether you're dropping in for a quick plate of British cheese and a glass of something unusual, or settling in for a cheese flight and a bottle of natural wine," says Mathew Carver, founder of The Cheese Bar.