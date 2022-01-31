DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu

What's the most memorable connection you've made while traveling?

Published 31st January 2022
Nicole McGrath and Cole Heinz, the couple who met in Antarctica.
(CNN) — Whether it's love at first sight or the key to unraveling a historical mystery, the encounters you have while traveling can be life-changing. We want to hear about the unexpected connections you've made around the world.
CNN Travel's Chance Encounters series highlights real-life stories of fateful meetings in faraway places. There's the couple who met when he saved her from drowning on vacation; the Australian woman who flew to the UK for a first date; the discovery of a set of photos from the 1950s that sparked an unusual quest on a different continent; and the 50-year marriage that began when a Pan Am flight attendant was charmed by a CIA officer on a transatlantic flight.
Did you meet the love of your life while on a journey or forge a long-distance friendship that has stood the test of time? Have you had an unforeseen run-in that's helped you solve a puzzle or reconnect with far-flung family? Share details with us, and we may follow up for a CNN story.
Top image: Nicole McGrath and Cole Heinz, a couple who met in Antarctica.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches