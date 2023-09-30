They fell in love and lost each other in South America. Then a note stuck on a door brought them back together

CNN —

Tracy Ferrell stared at the boarded up hotel in disbelief.

It was definitely closed. Not only that, it looked like it hadn’t been open for months.

“Okay, never mind,” thought Tracy. “It’s fine, we’ve got a plan B.”

She turned to her friend Monique, who was standing by her side, backpack in hand, looking uncertain.

“Right, let’s try the next one,” Tracy said brightly, trying to stay positive.

The two women swung their bags onto their backs and headed down the road. They were in Cuenca, in southern Ecuador, full of cobblestone-strewn streets and colorful buildings.

When Tracy and Monique made it to the next hotel, they realized it was also closed. Not just closed, the door was firmly padlocked. There was no sign of anyone inside.

Tracy’s heart sank. She dug out the dog-eared, “Lonely Planet South America” guidebook from her backpack, flipped through the book and checked the hotel page again.

It was definitely the right one. This was the back-up hotel. The one she and Tim had settled on, just in case the first one was closed. And it was also shut.

Tracy knocked on the door, figuring it was worth a shot. Nothing.

“Oh no,” thought Tracy. “I’m never going to see him again.”

A meeting and a lunar eclipse

Tracy and Tim met in Ecuador in 1996. They first crossed paths in Quito then tried to reunite in Cuenca. Here they are pictured later in 1996 in the Peruvian village of Ollantaytambo. Tracy Ferrell

It was September 1996 and Tracy was 26. She’d just completed a masters degree in comparative literature at the University of Colorado, specializing in Latin American literature. She’d decided to spend a year traveling through South America, putting her language skills to the test.

Tracy’s first stop in Ecuador – before Cuenca – was the capital, Quito. She found herself at the Quito branch of the South American Explorers’ Club – a now defunct US-based organization with clubhouses in cities across South America.

Tracy grabbed a seat at a table in a quiet backroom of the Quito clubhouse and fished some postcards out of her bag. She spread them out on the table in front of her, ready to write and send to her family back home in the US.

Tracy was absent-mindedly glancing around the room, trying to figure out how to sum up her journey so far, when she spotted a guy on the other side of the room, his head in a book. Just as Tracy’s gaze settled on him, he looked up.

“Our eyes locked across the table,” Tracy tells CNN Travel today. “I thought he was cute.”

Then, a dog came rushing into the room – a German Shepherd that lived at the clubhouse.

The guy put his book to one side and started petting the dog enthusiastically.

“I love a guy who likes animals,” says Tracy. “I struck up a conversation.”