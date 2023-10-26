Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love

Instant connection: American twenty-something Mandy Sanchez moved to Prague and moved in with Finnish student Marcus Wecksten. The two hit it off right away.
Prague Photographer Kemal Onur Ozman, www.kemalonurozman.com
Moving to Europe: Mandy moved to Prague in the Czech Republic in January 2020, when she was 22. She'd just graduated from college and was planning to teach English there for a year. She moved in with Marcus in an apartment in the city's Vinohrady neighborhood.
Falling in love: Mandy and Marcus were instantly attracted to each other and found themselves spending more and more time together. Then they ended up locked down in Prague together during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's the couple pictured in their apartment in 2020.
A photo from Finland: Mandy decided to stay in Prague for a little longer and in summer 2021 she traveled with Marcus to Finland to meet his family.
Traveling together: Here's the couple in early 2023 in Mandy's home state of Texas. Marcus enjoyed meeting Mandy's loved ones too, and after those important introductions, "we felt it was getting more serious," says Mandy.
Exploring together: Here's the couple on vacation in Albania in 2022. "We feel very secure," Marcus tells CNN Travel. "We know that it's going to be the two of us going forward."
Getting engaged: In Spring 2023, Marcus proposed to Mandy in Prague. It was a special moment for them both.