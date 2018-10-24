Centuries-old sculptures discovered in Peru

(CNN) — Peru is known for its archaeological marvels: from the 15th-century Inca citadel of Machu Picchu to the country's incredible pre-Incan ruins.

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture confirmed to CNN that 20 sculptures were found, but one was destroyed.

Researchers believe the statues were buried approximately 750 years ago at the Chan Chan citadel in northern Peru.

These intricate sculptures were recently discovered at the ancient archaeological site of Chan Chan in Peru. CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture says each sculpture carries a scepter in one of their hands and also holds what's possibly a shield. The 70-cm-tall sculptures are made from wood, with clay masks.