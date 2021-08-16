CDC adds 4 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) — Turkey and Montenegro are now among the highest-risk destinations for travelers, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's regularly revised travel advisories list.

Travel should be avoided to locations carrying the "Level 4: Covid-19 very high" notice, according to CDC guidance. Anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first, the agency advises.

• Dominica

• Jersey

• Montenegro

• Turkey

The CDC's evolving list of travel notices ranges from Level 1 ("low") to Level 4 ("very high").

Destinations that fall into the "Covid-19 very high" Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to CDC parameters. The Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Turkey and Montenegro were previously ranked at "Level 3: Covid-19 high."

The Caribbean island of Dominica was listed before the update as a low-risk, Level 1 destination.

On the Island of Jersey, a British Crown dependency, Covid-19 levels were previously listed as "unknown" by the CDC. On August 16, the Island of Jersey's government site listed a 14-day rate of 452 cases per 100,000 population, with cases shown declining in recent weeks. The site does not list a 28-day case number.

New 'Level 3' destinations

Five destinations on Monday moved to the "Level 3: Covid-19 high" category: Chile, Mozambique and Uruguay (all moving down from Level 4), as well as Kosovo and North Macedonia (both moving up from Level 2).

CDC guidance for Level 3 destinations urges unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel to those locations.

In its wider travel guidance , the CDC recommends against all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," the agency said.