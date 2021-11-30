CDC expanding surveillance at 4 major US airports to look for Omicron

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers, the agency's director said Tuesday.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing that the CDC is expanding surveillance with XpresCheck, a testing service at airport terminals, to the following four places:
-- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
-- John F. Kennedy International Airport
-- Newark Liberty International Airport
-- San Francisco International Airport
She noted they are four of the busiest international airports in the country.
United Airlines also said it does not plan to scale back service between Newark and Johannesburg and will restart its route to Cape Town, also in South Africa, next week as planned.
Testing 'closer to the time of flights'
"CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible," Walensky said.
That includes "critical partner testing closer to the time of flights and considerations around additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantine," she said.
"This program allows for increased Covid testing for specific international arrivals," she said, "increasing our capacity to identify those with Covid-19 on arrival to the United States and enhancing our surveillance for the Omicron variant."
She said the CDC is also working with the airlines "to collect passenger information that can be used by CDC and local public health jurisdictions to enhance contact tracing and post-arrival follow-up should a case be identified in a traveler."
Coordinating locally and globally
The CDC is also keeping in close touch with state and local health officials, she said.
"We are holding regular, even daily calls, with local county and state health officials and our public health partners. These calls include state, county and city health officials, state epidemiologists, laboratory directors and partners from public health organizations," Walensky said.
"And we are continuously working closely with our public health partners, both here in America and around the world."
Top image: Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
CNN's Maggie Fox and Forrest Brown contributed to this report.