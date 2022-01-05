DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu

Carnival parades canceled in Rio de Janeiro amid Covid surge

Karol SuarezPublished 5th January 2022
View of the empty Sambadrome venue on the annual carnival weekend, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro on February 13, 2021. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Rio de Janeiro has canceled its world-famous Carnival street parades due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the city's mayor Eduardo Paes announced Tuesday during a YouTube live stream.
"We had a meeting today with the people from the "blocos" (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street carnival, which didn't take place in 2021, cannot happen (again) this year due to the epidemiological data that we have," Paes said.
"It would be very difficult to organize a street carnival," Paes said. The Sapucaí carnival -- the parade performed by Rio's samba schools, which people watch from the stands of the Marques de Sapucaí Sambadrome stadium -- will still take place in accordance with health protocols, he added.
On Tuesday, January 5, Brazil's health ministry reported 18,759 new cases of Covid-19 and 175 deaths.
Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches