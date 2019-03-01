(CNN) — Ash Wednesday is just days away (Wednesday, March 6). So you know what that means.

It's Carnival time around the world as people, most particularly folks in areas with strong Roman Catholic traditions, get their party on before the more solemn, introspective days of Lent commence.

A few destinations are practically synonymous with Carnival festivals -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, leads the list with celebrations dating back to the 1700s

Venice, Italy, draws huge crowds annually with its fancy balls, masked celebrants and parade boats plying the canals.

And the wild times at Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) in New Orleans, Louisiana, are the stuff of legends.

But take a look at the gallery above, and you'll learn Carnival isn't limited to just a few places. You can travel to Switzerland, Uruguay and the Canary Islands to find colorful Carnival parades and festivals.

Just as parties tend to get chaotic at times, there's no global standard for when Carnival begins.