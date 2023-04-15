03 Eva Longoria Searching for Mexico recipes Nuevo Leon STILL
This carne asada makes Longoria do the happy dance
01:45 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
03 Eva Longoria Searching for Mexico recipes Nuevo Leon STILL
This carne asada makes Longoria do the happy dance
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican beer eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004401.png
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
french pastry thumb 1
The bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california lancaster poppy superbloom affil pkg cprog hnk vpx_00011423.png
See rare poppy super bloom in California
01:41
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
cheetah cubs born India
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Seattle hot tub boat space needle amazon starbucks boeing innovation spc_00003801.png
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” airs on CNN Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN  — 

If you’re exploring the food of Nuevo León, be prepared for vegetables to take a back seat because this is the land of meat.

The signature dish of the state in northeast Mexico is carne asada, meaning “grilled meat.” The Spanish term, however, signifies more than a meal; it’s a beloved social ritual.

The meat-heavy cuisine of Nuevo León reminds actor, producer and TV host Eva Longoria of the kinds of foods she ate during her childhood in Texas, which was once a part of the Spanish Empire and then Mexico.

“I’m Mexican American. We’ve been in Texas for 13 generations,” Longoria said in an episode of the CNN Original Series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.” “We never crossed the border; the border crossed us. And I think that’s why I have so much in common with Nuevo León and the North. It’s so similar to how I grew up.”

While shooting in Monterrey, the state capital, Longoria joined Alejandro Gutiérrez, founder of the Sociedad Mexicana de Parrilleros, or Mexican Society of Grill Masters, for a feast of carne asada.

Gutiérrez’s tip for extra-juicy aguja norteña steaks, which are similar to chuck eye steaks, is grilling the fillets at a searingly hot temperature and flipping them frequently.

“The more you flip them, the juicier it gets,” he said.

The steaks must be turned over constantly to ensure the high heat browns both sides and the juices are well distributed, so the meat doesn’t dry out. When you’re finished cooking, Gutiérrez said the next step is the toughest part: having the patience to let the steaks rest before finally devouring them.

The beef is often served with a selection of salsas, like salsa verde, salsa de aguacate and salsa roja. Typical side dishes include grilled vegetables and charro beans, which are pinto beans cooked in a broth flavored with onion, jalapeños, chipotle peppers, and meats such as chorizo and bacon.

Gutiérrez likes to dip his steak in smashed roasted garlic.

“Oh, my God. This is amazing,” Longoria said as she sampled the carne asada. “The marriage of the roasted garlic’s subtle acidity with the succulent steak is divine.”

Turning the meat constantly while it's on the grill ensures evenly distributed juices and browning.
Turning the meat constantly while it's on the grill ensures evenly distributed juices and browning.
CNN

Carne Asada (Mexican-Style Grilled Steak)

Aguja norteña steak (also called aguja steak) is the traditional cut of beef in Nuevo León. Gutiérrez recommends this cut because of the marbling — which makes it deeply flavorful. Outside of Mexico, chuck eye roll steak is a good substitute. You can find applewood-smoked rock salt online.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

3⅓ pounds | 1½ kilograms Aguja norteña steak (boneless chuck eye roll steak), cut 1½ inches thick

Coarse applewood-smoked salt

1 whole garlic bulb

1 tablespoon | 15 milliliters olive oil

Sea salt

1 white onion

Equipment

Oak charcoal

Meat thermometer

Instructions

1. Pat the steak dry and season both sides with applewood-smoked salt. Let the meat rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Prepare a grill for high heat; the time it takes the charcoal to burn will vary depending on your elevation above sea level.

2. While the grill is coming to temperature, start by roasting the garlic. Cut the top of the whole garlic bulb horizontally to expose the cloves and create a lid. Drizzle the cloves with olive oil and season with sea salt to taste, then top with the lid and wrap in aluminum foil.

When the grill is at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius), halve the white onion. Stick the onion half on the end of a grilling fork and scrub the grate, cut side down, to clean it. You can test the grill’s temperature by rolling up your sleeve and holding your hand about 6 inches (15 centimeters) above the grate. If you can hold it there for 6 seconds before needing to pull it away, it’s ready.

Place the wrapped garlic on the grill away from the direct flame (on top of the grill, but without any embers underneath). Close the grill’s lid to allow the hot air to circulate. Cook garlic until soft, 30 to 45 minutes. Remove from grill and let cool.

3. When the grill is 650 F to 750 F (343 C to 399 C), place the steaks over direct heat. If you can hold your hand there for just 1 second before needing to pull it back, it is about 750 F (399 C); 3 seconds is about 650 F (343 C).

Roast a whole garlic bulb until soft, smash when done, and use it as a dip for the grilled meat.
Roast a whole garlic bulb until soft, smash when done, and use it as a dip for the grilled meat.
CNN

4. Flip over the steaks as soon as they have taken on a caramel color and continue flipping as they cook. The more flipping, the juicier the meat gets. Cook the steaks until charred and tender for a total of 10 minutes for medium-rare and 12 minutes for medium doneness.

5. Once the meat reaches an internal temperature between 126 F (52 C) and 131 F (55 C), transfer each steak to a cutting board and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. The idea is to let the meat rest for 20% of the time it had been cooking, so the juices do not drain out of the meat.

6. When the garlic has cooled, unwrap the bulb, squeeze out the cloves and smash them. Slice the meat against the grain and transfer it to a platter and serve with the garlic. Dip the meat in the smashed garlic and enjoy.

Craving more? Sign up for CNN Travel’s Unlocking Mexico newsletter series. The four-part guide curates the choices in a country with a rich cultural heritage to give you a taste of the superlatives. ¿Quieres leer esta serie en español? Suscríbete aquí.

This recipe is courtesy of Alejandro Gutiérrez, founder of the Mexican Society of Grill Masters.