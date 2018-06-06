Inside the hotel where Trump and Kim will meet

(CNN) — Hotels aren't just a place to sleep -- they often serve as neutral ground for international meetings and conferences.

That is certainly the case for the Capella Hotel in Singapore , which was chosen as the location for talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Although the Capella, which is on Singapore's Sentosa Island, is growing in fame, travelers in the know have already had this property on their radar.

Sentosa, which is Malay for "peace and tranquility," is an island resort located off Singapore's southern coast.

It's home to a number of beaches and attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore.

However, the Capella isn't a fitting spot for diplomacy just because of its location.

The five-star luxury hotel is representative of the East-meets-West spirit so commonly associated with Singapore.

Its 112 rooms nod to British colonial architecture while also being thoroughly modern, with snazzy pools courtesy of renowned Indonesian designer Jaya Ibrahim.

Rooms look out onto the South China Sea, and the restaurants -- including a must-do weekend brunch -- stand out in Singapore's hyper-competitive food and beverage scene.

The Capella's Colonial Manor has style, not to mention secrecy. Capella Singapore

And, befitting its status as a political hot spot, the Capella already has two presidential suites. One, t he Colonial Manor , is done in traditional British style on the outside, while the interiors are packed with Asian art and furnishings.

As the Colonial Manor is a standalone property that can't be entered by most hotel guests, it's secure and private -- just the kind of place you'd use to have conversations between two world leaders.