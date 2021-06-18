Canada extends US Covid-19 travel restrictions

(CNN) — Canada has extended its Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential international and US travel until July 21, according to the Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Bill Blair tweeted, "Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021."

Blair also added, "As we have said, the government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21."

The US and Canada mutually agreed to shut down the border in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.

Related content Traveling to Canada during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Canada is largely off-limits to US travelers. Tourism, leisure, casual visits and coming to spend time at a seasonal home are all forbidden.

Some exceptions exist for family members, foreign workers and international students.

Stringent testing and quarantine measures are in place for travelers arriving by air and land

Those arriving by air are required to quarantine for three nights in a government-authorized hotel in addition to the rest of the testing and quarantine requirements.