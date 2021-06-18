DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu
Unlocking the World

Canada extends US Covid-19 travel restrictions

Amanda Watts, CNNUpdated 18th June 2021
A vehicle enters a Canadian border station at the US/Canada border after the two countries closed their border for all non-essential travel in Lansdowne, Ontario, on March 22, 2020. - The United States agreed with Mexico and Canada to restrict non-essential travel because of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak and is planning to repatriate undocumented immigrants arriving from those countries. (Photo by Lars Hagberg / AFP) (Photo by LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Canada has extended its Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential international and US travel until July 21, according to the Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
Bill Blair tweeted, "Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021."
Blair also added, "As we have said, the government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21."
The US and Canada mutually agreed to shut down the border in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.
Related content
Traveling to Canada during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
Canada is largely off-limits to US travelers. Tourism, leisure, casual visits and coming to spend time at a seasonal home are all forbidden.
Some exceptions exist for family members, foreign workers and international students.
Stringent testing and quarantine measures are in place for travelers arriving by air and land.
Those arriving by air are required to quarantine for three nights in a government-authorized hotel in addition to the rest of the testing and quarantine requirements.
The current travel advisories for Canada can be found on the Government of Canada website.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches