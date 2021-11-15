Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated travelers

Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travelers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting on November 15, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.

"After seeing that people have two doses and a negative Covid test, they will be allowed to travel all over the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

Hun Sen said travelers will have to show their negative test 72 hours prior to travel and have two vaccine doses. Those who are unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days.

Hun Sen said vaccinated foreigners and Cambodians who are in quarantine will be allowed to leave from November 15.

"This is a quick way to re-open the country and facilitate travel for our people. I know some of our citizens want to go abroad but are worried about coming back with quarantine required," he said.