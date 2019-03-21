Marvel at the beauty of California's wildflower super bloom as seen from space

(CNN) — This year's wildflower super bloom display in Southern California is so breathtaking that it's drawing too many visitors.

Authorities were forced to temporarily close access to Walker Canyon as swarms of tourists flocked to the area to take the perfect Instagram picture of those bright orange poppies.

Traffic jams, crushed flowers and overflowing public toilets left authorities unable to cope with the endless stream of camera-happy visitors. While the canyon has reopened, parking remains extremely limited, authorities said

So why not contemplate this astounding natural show from the comfort of your sofa, with an all-encompassing view of the outbreak of orange color from space?

The WorldView-2 satellite, owned by DigitalGlobe, took an amazing photo of the hillsides along Walker Canyon covered in blooming poppies on March 19.

Missing from the picture are the painted lady butterflies that have swarmed California deserts during this year's super bloom, making their way north from Mexico.