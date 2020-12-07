'Elf' fans can stay in a hotel suite inspired by Buddy the Elf

(CNN) — When Buddy the Elf said the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, he clearly hadn't seen the holiday hotel room created in his honor.

Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Mich., is offering a fully decked-out "Elf" suite for the holiday season. With 2020 being such a hard year, people need a way to celebrate safely said Royal Park Hotel spokesperson Sarah Osbourn.

"We thought it would be a really cool idea, especially with people not feeling safe this year, to offer a holiday experience in a suite for them, so they can still feel safe, still get into the holiday spirit and have something fun to do," Osbourn said.

Festive fun that's safe

The hotel suite offers an alternative to the crowded Christmas festivities that have either been canceled or severely altered this year in Rochester. The town has had to cancel their annual Christmas market, Kris Kringle Market and Caroling in the City.

Proceeds from the hotel suite will go toward funding The Big, Bright Light Show in downtown Rochester, Michigan. Courtesy Steven Robert Photography/Royal Park Hotel

Guests get a fully immersive experience, including food inspired by Buddy's four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Upon arrival, guests will receive maple toasty tarts, chocolate-covered marshmallow snowballs, elf munch, which is a Chex mix with tasty additions including chocolate and marshmallows, and candy canes.

The room itself is filled with movie references from the 2003 Christmas comedy "Elf," which stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. A prominent sign reading: "Santa I know him," hangs over the bed. The room's decor also includes more than 5,000 feet of handmade paper snowflake garland.

The hotel partnered with Maker's Mark, so in addition to a Buddy-themed tree, there's also a tree decorated with Maker's Mark paraphernalia.

Besides being a festive escape for the holidays, the hotel room also serves a charitable purpose. Ten percent of the proceeds from the room will be going to downtown Rochester's The Big, Bright Light Show.

One million glittering lights

For the past 15 years, buildings in downtown Rochester have been lit up in more than one million glittering lights. So many lights cost a lot of money to power, said Rochester Downtown Development Authority executive director Kristi Trevarrow, who says fundraising is a huge help.

The light show is also great for small businesses because it attracts visitors to the downtown area. Trevarrow has spoken to some business owners who have said that they make 30% to 40% of their annual revenue when the lights are on.

Although some of the town's holiday events won't be taking place this year, Trevarrow said the light display has not been affected by the pandemic. The lights will be on at various times throughout December and January.

Visitors pack downtown Rochester in 2018 to enjoy the festive lights. Downtown Rochester

"They're on our main street so many people, for their comfort level, if they choose to not walk around, they can drive through and still enjoy the lights," Trevarrow said.

Osbourn said that the Buddy the Elf hotel room is almost sold out, and Trevarrow is hopeful that this partnership can continue in the future.

The hotel room starts at $499 a night, and reservations can be made online