Best places for shopping in Budapest

(CNN) — Communist officials from 20th century Hungary would probably be startled to see all the shopping opportunities that have emerged in Budapest in the past couple of decades.

From stately high-end porcelain and antique shops to mass markets full of bargains and fascinating people watching, here's a small sampling of the shopping venues you can enjoy when you travel to Budapest:

Great Market Hall

The Great Market Hall, also called the Central Market Hall, is one of the city's many fantastic local markets. The cavernous 19th century building is definitely a tourist attraction, but it's also a place where locals do their daily shopping.

Butchers sell everything from the nose to the tail. Grocers have piles of local, seasonal vegetables and fruit. The briny scent of pickles can be followed down to the basement level, where there are gorgeous displays of them, as well as fish and game.

And the strings of dried paprika hanging everywhere won't let you forget you're in Hungary.

Great Market Hall , Vamhaz korut 1-3, Budapest 1093 Hungary; +36 (1) 366 3300

Falk Miksa utca

Whether you're a serious collector or just like to browse, Falk Miksa utca, a lovely tree-lined street two blocks from the Danube, is the perfect strolling venue.

Between the Parliament and Margaret Bridge, Budapest's antique row holds the highest concentration of antique shops. A few shops and galleries to look for:

-- Kieselbach Galéria specializes in paintings and also functions as an auction house. (Szent István körút 5; +36 1 269 3148)

-- Nagyházi Galéria is one of the larger shops and stocks a variety of items from outdoor statues and rustic painted furniture to oversized chandeliers and shiny Biedermeier furniture. (Balaton utca 8; +36 1 475 6000)

-- Darius Antiques sells top-notch furnishings, weapons, rugs and paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries. (Falk Miksa utca 24-26; +36 1 311 2603)

Falk Miksa utca between Szent István körút and Szalay utca

Mester Porta

Hungary's folk artisans create beautiful pieces out of clay, wool, felt, thread and glass. Most Hungarian regions have their own folk style or prominent folk motifs, and Mester Morta is a small shop that offers a nice selection of high-quality folk art.

There are sets of all-black ceramics, colorful embroidery from the Matyó region, delicately painted eggs and more. Each piece is labeled with the name of the artisan who made it.

Mester Porta , 1011 Budapest, Corvin tér 7; +36 20 232 5614

Herend Porcelain

A fine piece of Hungarian porcelain could be the perfect little item to buy as a remembrance of your trip to Budapest.

Herend deals in exquisite plates, ornaments, figurines and more.

Herend was founded in 1826, and by 1851, its products had caught the eye of Queen Victoria in London. It showed its products in World Fairs from St. Peterburg, Russia, to St. Louis, USA, and survived World War II and the communist era.

You can go to the visitors center, museum and manufacturing site to get you on your way. The company website also lists stores where Herend porcelain is sold; Budapest travel bloggers warn tourists to beware of imitators.

Herend Porcelain , 8440 Herend, Kossuth Lajos utca 140; +36 88 523 100

Szputnyik shop

Looking for some vintage clothing, Hungarian style? You might want to check out Szputnyik shop.

The name and concept are actually inspired by a Japanese novel, "Sputnik Sweetheart," by Haruki Murakami. Szputnyik shop says it likes to cater to travelers, and its clothes marry a retro, funky, individual look with environmental concerns. Along with clothes, you can pick up watches, eyeglasses, backpacks and more.

There are two locations in Budapest.

Szputnyik shop D-20 , 1074 Budapest, VII. Dohány Street. 20. +36 1 321 3730

Szputnyik shop K-22 , 1061 Budapest, VI. Király street. 22. +36 1 215 3475

Ecseri Flea Market

If you're willing to head to the outskirts of Budapest, you can enjoy one of the city's biggest flea markets. It's about a 40-minute ride from the center of town on public transportation.

The website Flea Market Insiders gives it a hearty recommendation. You may discover finds such as antique cameras, Soviet-era relics, old jewelry and secondhand books. And like most flea markets, haggling and interesting people watching are part of the fun. It's a great place to get an inexpensive souvenir and a slice of Hungarian life.

Ecseri Flea Market , Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 150, 1194 Hungary

Andrássy út

Some people say Andrássy út is Hungary's answer to the Champs-Élysées. This wide avenue, with its refined mansions and museums, is also home to some of Budapest's high-end shopping.

The experience won't be uniquely Hungarian, but this is where you'll find stores such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton if you're in that kind of mood.

Gucci , Andrássy 23, Budapest, 1061, Hungary; +36 1 322 0971

Louis Vuitton , Budapest, Andrássy út 24, 1061 Hungary, +36 1 373 0487

