British Airways is selling off its in-flight items, from champagne flutes to socks

London (CNN) — Frustrated frequent fliers pining for those crucial little details of life in the air may be in luck: British Airways is selling off plates, champagne flutes and other items used on its planes.

The airline said Monday that the sale -- which also includes hot towels, blankets and slippers -- will let buyers "re-create a magical flying experience at home."

It also includes collectors' items from the airline's retired Boeing 747 fleet, including aircraft trolleys and canisters.

This is the first time BA has given people the opportunity "to get their hands on items from British Airways aircraft which have circled the globe hundreds of times," the airline said in a press release.

Travelers desperate to recreate British Airways' First Class flying experience can order "inflight dining items such as William Edwards plates, soup bowls, cups, saucers and even a butter dish for reasonable prices," the airline said.

"Those who want to take it a step further can pick up bread baskets, hot towels (which naturally arrive cold), hot towel plates, champagne flutes, coasters and even the Club World casserole dish."

The online sale started Monday.

Airlines have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, British Airways (ICAGY) said it might have to cut 12,000 jobs, or more than a quarter of its workforce, in response to the severe drop in travel demand during the pandemic.

The airline's owner, International Airlines Group (IAG), is also reshuffling top executives.

Alex Cruz stepped down as BA's chairman and chief executive in mid-October. He was replaced as chief executive by Sean Doyle, the CEO of Irish airline Aer Lingus, also owned by IAG, with immediate effect.