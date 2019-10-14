A French company is selling gold-flaked Brexit celebration wine

(CNN) — To say Brexit has divided the UK is something of an understatement.

If the country actually leaves the European Union as scheduled on October 31, as many people are likely to be drowning their sorrows as they are to be toasting to this new future.

For those wanting to rejoice at the parting of ways, a French company called Gold Emotion has now created a limited edition bottle of Brexit celebration wine containing 24 karat gold flakes.

Decorated with the Union Jack flag along with the words "Brexit, we made history," the bottle contains sparkling French Chardonnay.

It's not clear how Britain's new trading relationship with Europe will affect alcohol import duties, but the wine is currently retailing at £138 ($173), with a Rosé version retailing at £148 ($185).

Golden opportunity

"For those who want to celebrate Brexit," reads the product description for the engraved and numbered bottles, available online for "Brexit Day Celebration."

Gold Emotion offers bespoke bottles of sparkling wine, along with other products such as perfumes bottles and candles, with added golf flakes or leafing.

However, the Brexit wine bottle, created to celebrate "a milestone in British history" is perhaps its most controversial product so far.

Olivier Pocholuk, Events Consultant at Gold Emotion, says the company has been getting plenty of enquiries about the Brexit bottle since it was unveiled last week, including a French businessman interested in buying it for his British clients.

"This is more than Brexit, this is something politically huge and a milestone in British history," he tells CNN Travel.

"I wouldn't be surprised to have British citizens celebrating with this wine once October 31 has passed."

According to Pocholuk, the company's standard 24 karat bottles are usually purchased for weddings, New Year's Eve celebrations and big business deals, so why not Brexit?