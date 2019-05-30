Chefs declare 'Bourdain Day' in celebration of our late friend

In the days, weeks and months following the intrepid traveler's passing, fans around the world emerged to share stories of the storytelling chef. Through grief and sadness over the loss, a common theme emerged: Anthony Bourdain meant a whole lot to a whole lot of people, even ones who'd only gotten to know him through a TV screen or from the page.

His immeasurable impact stretched further than anyone might have initially guessed. Social media feeds lit up (and are still lighting up: Dedicated Facebook groups exist to celebrate the late Bourdain) with tales of the 'Parts Unknown' host's role in changing the way we travel, the way we understand other people, cultures and places.

Anthony Bourdain and his friend Eric Ripert in The French Alps for an episode of 'Parts Unknown.' David Scott Holloway

From a writer trying to express Bourdain's abiding love for the Philippines to a public relations professional sharing his unique story of a chance encounter with Bourdain in a New York City bar one random night, there was — and is — no shortage of people professing their gratitude for and appreciation of Anthony Bourdain.

And now, following the announcement from José Andrés and Eric Ripert, longtime friends of Tony and world-renowned chefs, that June 25 is 'Bourdain Day' — friends and fans of the late, great Anthony Bourdain will have a dedicated day to remember and celebrate the legend.

Although the anniversary of Bourdain's death is June 8, the celebratory day is what would be Bourdain's birthday. Andrés and Ripert made the declaration this morning via a Twitter video in which Ripert declared June a "very important month."

Anthony Bourdain and José Andrés traveled together in Asturias, Spain. Zero Point Zero Production

Indeed, there is much to celebrate at this time, in spite of Bourdain no longer being with us. On Tuesday, CNN's 'Anthony Bourdain Remembered,' a collection of images and quotes celebrating the life and memory of Bourdain, went on sale, and on June 25, fans and friends are encouraged to share more of their beloved memories using the hashtag #BourdainDay.