A missing Sasquatch statue was just found alone in the woods

(CNN) — A sheriff's office was looking all over for Bigfoot for months. They finally found him exactly where you'd think he would be: alone in the woods.

Typically if someone calls in a Bigfoot sighting, it would be ignored or maybe even laughed at. But in this case, it was celebrated.

A statue of Sasquatch was taken from a landscaping company in Linville, North Carolina, in August. The Avery County Sheriff's Office and other people in the area were searching for the statue for months, and someone just found it in a remote area more than 30 minutes away.

The sheriff's office said a man named Mike was going through a remote area when he saw Sasquatch. He contacted them, and they were able to find it.

"We feel since Sasquatch seemed unharmed and released in such a remote area, the thieves either had a change of heart or found that having a Sasquatch was just more difficult than they thought," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The statue is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, so it wouldn't be easy to carry.

Sheriff Kevin Frye told CNN on Thursday that it didn't seem like the statue had been in that location for very long, and it was probably recently dropped off there.

"It's typically where you'd think Sasquatches would want to hangout," Frye said.

For now, Sasquatch is under camera surveillance at the Avery County Sheriff's Office.

Avery County Sheriff's Office

"It is currently residing under camera watch," he said. "We don't want it to get away again, so it's in close quarters."

Hopefully within the week it will be back at its home at Mountaineer Landscaping, which is trying to pay back an insurance company that covered the loss of the statue. Until its next home is determined, people will be keeping an eye on Bigfoot.