DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

22 of the best places to visit in the United States

Stacey Lastoe, CNNPublished 19th July 2018
01 best places in the US - New York City
View Gallery
22 Pictures
(CNN) — Don't believe in bucket lists? This list of the 22 best places to visit in the United States may have you whipping out pen and paper or your favorite digital note-taking app so you can start one stat.
From cities you might expect to see on a list such as this -- New York, San Francisco, Miami -- to places you might only be vaguely aware of -- the North Fork of Long Island; Portland, Maine; Kauai -- one thing is for certain: Exploring the United States has never been more exciting.
What sets this list slightly apart from other similar "places to go" lists is its lack of uniformity. Large metropolises are included, yes, but so are national parks, small towns and islands.
Click through the gallery to see which of the 22 spots suits your travel sensibility.
Related content
5 fantastic places to visit in July
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource