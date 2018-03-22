DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
The best places to visit in Mexico

Updated 22nd March 2018
(CNN) — Considering a trip to Mexico, but don't know where to start? We can help.

Best beaches

isla holbox
Isla Holbox: This island off the Yucatan peninsula is known for its gorgeous beaches.
Getty Images/James R.D. Scott
Puerto Vallarta: This is one of the safest cities in Mexico. Find out why the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton loved it here and what it offers today.
Cancun: There's more to Mexico's Caribbean capital than wet T-shirts and shooters. Discover another side to this beautiful destination.
Isla Mujeres: Just a short ferry ride away from Cancun, this island has Mayan ruins, an ecological park and even an underwater museum you can visit over the course of a weekend.
Riviera Maya: For a mix of gorgeous beaches and world-class food and drink, head to the Riviera Maya on the country's east coast.
Isla Holbox: This little-known island is about to become the next big thing, so you should visit this laid-back, carefree place while you can.

History and culture

Puebla Mexico
Puebla: This central Mexican state was where mole was invented.
Getty Images
Puebla: The fourth-largest city in Mexico is home to some of the country's most unique food and drink offerings as well as a brand-new International Museum of the Baroque and a burgeoning luxury hotel scene.
Palenque: The ancient Mayan city of Palenque, in Mexico's southernmost state of Chiapas, is the country's most fascinating historical site you haven't heard of yet.
Agua Azul waterfalls: These stunning waterfalls, whose name literally translate to "Blue Water," are a stunning natural formation where you can learn about history and make all your friends jealous on Instagram at the same time.

Cities and towns

Todos Santos: This Baja surf town is one of the prettiest places in Mexico
Shutterstock
Mexico City: Mexico's high-altitude capital is one of the world's most interesting cities. Its award-winning architecture, groundbreaking and innovative food scene and top-notch museums make it a city you'll want to keep coming back to.
San Miguel de Allende: See where history and present mix in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of San Miguel, which is now home to Mexico's most interesting tequila company.
The best small towns: Don't miss an opportunity to visit some of Mexico's most beautiful and magical small towns, such as the famous all-silver Taxco in Guerrero state or sunny Bacalar, home to the "Lake of Seven Colors."
