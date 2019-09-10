10 of the best luxury seaside hotels in Greece

(CNN) — What better way to experience Greece than by staying in a waterfront hotel with a private plunge pool?

Overlooking some of the best beaches the Southern European country has to offer, these coastal hotels are as lavish as it gets.

Filled with amenities ranging from exclusive spa treatments to private helicopter transportation and personal butlers, here are 10 of the most luxurious seaside hotels when you travel to Greece.

MAINLAND GREECE

1. Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens has two impressive outdoor pools. Ken Seet/Four Seasons

Following an extensive renovation, the historic Astir Palace was relaunched as the first Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts in Greece earlier this year.

Although it's located on the Athens Riviera, the idyllic seaside haven is also just half an hour away from the historical city center, so guests can easily explore the city of ancient Greece during their stay.

Set amongst 75 acres of pine trees, Astir Palace has three private beaches, eight restaurants, lounges and bars, exclusive shops and a spa inspired by Hippocrates' philosophy of holistic health.

The hotel is made up of two distinct buildings -- Nafsika and Arion -- as well as several private bungalows.

At Nafsika, the suites feature a private pool and spectacular sea views, while the modernist Arion building has a retro-chic style.

2. Sani Asterias Sani Resort, Halkidiki, Greece

Sani Asterias is based on the sprawling Sani Resort. Sani Resort

Surrounded by pine forest and sandy beaches, Sani Resort is based in a luxurious 1,000-acre estate on the Kassandra peninsula.

The exclusive Sani Asterias is one of the resort's five opulent hotels.

It features 57 elegant suites with a private terrace and direct access to Sani Asterias' exclusive beach with stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

There's also a three-bedroom deluxe suite that offers a private pool, three bathrooms and in-room express check-in and check-out.

The boutique hotel other highlights include an on-site spa with exclusive aromatherapy treatments by Anne Sémonin and the Water restaurant, where three Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco has created a notable menu of mainly Mediterranean and French cuisine.

3. The Romanos at Costa Navarino, Messinia

The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, has unparalled views of the Ionian Sea. Costa Navarino

Based in Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese, Costa Navarino is the epitome of exclusive seaside living.

Set amidst olive groves, The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort is one of the destination's two luxury resorts.

The award-winning hotel has 321 rooms, suites and villas featuring private infinity pools with majestic views of the Ionian Sea.

Measuring 660 square meters, Royal Villa Koroni is the most extravagant of all, offering exclusive amenities such as a private gym and spa area.

Fine restaurants, a top spa and a VIP helicopter service are all included in the resort's luxury offerings, along with activities such as cooking classes and astronomy nights.

The Romanos , a Luxury Collection Resort, Navarino Dunes, Costa Navarino, 24001 Messinia; +30 27230 96000

4. Amanzoe, Peloponnese

The stunning Amanzoe is the work of American architect Edward Tuttle. Courtesy of Aman Resorts

Set on a hill and surrounded by olive groves, Amanzoe Resort provides 360-degree panoramic views of the eastern Peloponnese countryside and the Argosaronic Gulf.

The luxury resort lies in Porto Heli, with archaeological sites like the ancient city of Halieis and the splendid Spetses island situated nearby.

Its standalone luxury pavilions all feature terraces with private plunge pools, while the resort's villas one to nine-bedroom villas come with both a chef and a host.

Amanzoe's Beach Club, based just below the resort on a protected bay, includes a private beach, four swimming pools, casual dining, a two-room spa and overnight cabanas where guests can wake up to the sound of the sea waves.

Amanzoe , Agios Panteleimonas, Kranidi 213 00; +30 275 4772 888

5. Lichnos Beach Hotel and Suites, Parga

This Parga beachfront resort is situated on the Ionian Sea. Lichnos Beach Hotel and Suites

Located in the serene bay of Lichnos along the shimmering waters of the Ionian Sea, Lichnos Beach Hotel and Suites features an outdoor infinity pool, two restaurants and a beach bar.

The surrounding verdant hills provide the perfect setting for this secluded five-star luxury beach resort in Parga, Epirus.

It includes a number of lavish bungalows and rooms, including the beachfront executive junior suite with sea view, which has a private balcony and an outdoor Jacuzzi -- an ideal spot to watch the sunset.

Measuring 78 square meters, Suite Prince Faisal is the most luxurious of all, with two enormous balconies, two bedrooms, a dining and lounge area.

GREEK ISLANDS

6. Daphnila Bay Dassia, Corfu

Based on Corfu's Kommeno peninsula, Daphnila Bay Dassia offers access to a blue flag beach. Daphnila Bay Dassia Grecotel

Set on a green hill overlooking Dassia Bay in Corfu, Daphnila Bay Dassia effortlessly blends seafront location with sumptuous design.

Facing the Ionian Sea, its many selling points include a rejuvenating spa, great food, a blue flag beach and beautiful gardens filled with olive and pine trees.

Guest can take a dip in the fresh water pool, relax on the beach, or take part in the plethora of entertainment activities on offer, including live music and a folk lore dance show.

Corfu's superb Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is just 20 minutes away from the hotel.

7. Casa Cook Kos

This 100-room hotel is reminiscent of a traditional Greek village. Georg Roske photography/Casa Cook Hotels

Positioned in Kos, the birthplace of Hippocrates, this stylish, adults-only sanctuary is a great base for exploring the Dodecanese island.

Inspired by traditional Greek island architecture, the resort's 100 rooms range from double rooms to villas with a private garden and a pool.

The hotel's modern restaurant operates a farm-to-table philosophy, with a menu crafted by Corfiot Italian restaurateur Ettore Botrini along with chef Theodora Lampropoulou.

8. Abaton Island Resort and Spa, Crete

Abaton Island Resort and Spa has 152 rooms, suites and villas. Abaton Island Resort & Spa

Heraklion, the bustling capital of Crete island, is only 30 kilometers away from this stylish resort.

Abaton Island Resort and Spa has 152 rooms, suites and villas. The stand outs are the two-story Dream Villa and Royal Villa, which have mesmerizing views of the Cretan Sea, private heated pools, spacious outdoor areas and butler service.

The resort has five restaurants, serving everything from sushi and signature steaks to local Greek cuisine and international dishes.

There's also a world-class Elemis spa with five treatment rooms and a fitness center.

9. Grecotel Mykonos Blu

The seawater infinity pool at Mykonos Blu. Mykonos Blu, Grecotel Exclusive Resort

Perfectly located on the sandy Psarou Beach, Mykonos Blu is comprised of beautiful island bungalows and private villas with mesmerizing views of the Aegean Sea.

The resort, which very close to the lively Mykonos Town, is accessible by ferry or airplane.

Blue and white are the dominant colors everywhere, blending seamlessly with the cosmopolitan Cycladic island's characteristic architecture and natural surroundings.

The remarkable seawater infinity pool is one of 20 pools here.

Mykonos Blu also offers activities such as yoga classes, and guests can take private water taxis to nearby islands.







10. Domes Noruz Chania

Domes Noruz Chania -- an idyllic beachfront adults-only resort. Domes Noruz Chania

This boutique adults-only resort is ideal for those keen to discover the colorful town of Chania or swim at the renowned Falassarna beach.

Domes Noruz Chania has 83 uniquely designed rooms and suites with either a plunge pool, an outdoor Jacuzzi or a private pool.

The Ultimate Haven suite, situated right next to the beach, is one of the most impressive, with two bathrooms with walk-in shower and three LED televisions.

Complimentary daily yoga and mobility classes are available in an outdoor area, with the Aegean Sea as a backdrop.

At on-site rooftop bar Raw, talented mixologists create tailor-made cocktails as guests enjoy the views.

Domes Noruz Chania , Strati Pantelaki 5, Agioi Apostoloi, Chania, 731 00; +30 28215 05900