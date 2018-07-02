Miami's best hotels, according to LTI

(CNN) — Miami's hotel scene has been flourishing for years and is showing no sign of slowing down, with new luxury establishments popping up in the city constantly.

From restored Art Deco buildings, to hotels within hotels, The Magic City is home to some of the most artistic and contemporary resorts in the world.

The team at LTI have meticulously studied Miami's leading hotels, focusing on those in the revitalized Downtown Miami area along with South Beach and Bal Harbouur, to determine the top players.

Here's a pick of 13 of Miami's best hotels.

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Dream location -- the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort has proved itself to be one of Miami's top contenders for five-star luxury accommodation and facilities.

The big plus here is location -- it's in a high-end residential neighborhood, with the impressive open-air shopping mall Bal Harbour Shops just across the street.

But the minus is that you are some miles away from the dining scene and nightlife of South Beach and Downtown Miami.

Inside, the décor is contemporary with Art Deco touches -- think black marble floors, antique mirrors and crystal chandeliers.

Every room or suite has a balcony overlooking the ocean and even standard rooms are a spacious 60 square meters, with walk-in closets and spa tubs.

Meanwhile its nine-day villas feature marble floors and walls, a bath and shower, flat-screen television, an iPod docking station, a spacious patio with daybeds, and full butler service.

For guests with young children, the St. Regis Kids' Club offers full and half-day camps, as well as Friday and Saturday evening parents' date night camps, babysitting and swimming lessons.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort also a beach area with full service as well as two infinity pools, with one reserved for adults only.

In addition to this, the hotel boasts a complimentary car service for those traveling within a six-mile radius.

Best options

The St. Regis Bal Harbour is an exceptional property, every room/suite has a balcony overlooking the ocean and even standard rooms are a spacious 60 square meters, with walk-in closets and spa tubs.

We like the Imperial Oceanfront Suites for an abundance of space, great views and with every amenity included.

For parties of more than two, we would pick the Presidential Suite for its extensive indoor space, large bedrooms and balcony with far-reaching views across the ocean. Our only concerns are that the balconies lack privacy, and the in-room technology can be difficult to master.

The Setai

The Setai is home to three temperature-regulated swimming pools. The Setai

Made up of a 40-story glass tower -- the highest building on South Beach -- and an impressive 1930s Art Deco building, the Setai is an LTI favorite.

A contemporary and serene Asian influence prevails throughout its interior, making this a very different option to the glitzy style found elsewhere in Miami.

This calmness is further enhanced by the fact that there are no hip clubs, bars or restaurants located on the property.

Its other selling points are its Zen-like tranquillity, apartment-style accommodation, three infinity pools offering different temperatures, and majestic interior courtyard.

There are three on site eateries -- Jaya, serving contemporary Asian dishes, is the main restaurant. Open-air Ocean Grill features a Mediterranean-inspired menu and also has a wood-fire grill while the Bar and Courtyard has a fully-retractable rooftop allowing guests the opportunity to drink and eat under the stars.

There's also a spacious and well-equipped gym, which overlooks the pools, as well as a large and impressive outdoor courtyard featuring lots of low-level semi-private seating areas and a live DJ during most evenings.

While the hotel is suitable for guests with older children -- we wouldn't recommend it to travelers with young children and/or babies.

Best options

The best Art Deco choice is a one-bedroom suite -- the only accommodation in the original Art Deco building with a balcony and uninterrupted views over the ocean.

However, we also like the Studio Suite with the (optional) bath in the bedroom, although this may not be to everyone's taste. Within the Tower building we prefer the one and two-bedroom suites -- 2250 (one bedroom) and 2101 (two bedroom) both have great views over the city and the ocean.

The spacious Tower Entertainment Suite, again with incredible views, is a great choice if you have children (especially teenagers) with you. LTI's overall choice is the Tower Grande Suite -- it's extremely spacious with every amenity you could wish for.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Art Deco-inspired suites at the award-winning Faena. Faena Group/ Nik Koenig

The first hotel designed in part by Baz Luhrmann (the man behind "Moulin Rouge" and "The Great Gatsby,") Faena Hotel Miami Beach is as visually over-the-top as the flamboyant Australian director's movies.

From the 10,000-year-old gilded skeleton of a woolly mammoth dipped in 24-carat gold by Damien Hirst on display near the pool, to the bespoke tables by Brad Pitt, the line between fantasy and reality here is blurred.

Part of a new six-block mixed use development on Collins Avenue north of South Beach known as the "Faena District," which includes residential apartments, an arts center and a shopping complex, everything about this hotel is larger than life.

Guests enter through an atrium known as the "Cathedral," which has soaring gold-leafed columns, eight huge murals by Argentinian artist Juan Gatti and a ruby red carpet embellished with graphic symbols covering the vast space.

The chandelier art in the Living Room lounge is an installation by Alberto Garutti that's programmed to flicker every time lightning strikes the Argentine pampas.

There are two fabulous restaurants on-site -- Los Fuegos, which serves Argentinian cuisine from an open-fire kitchen, and Pao, where dishes incorporate various international styles such as Filipino, Spanish, Japanese and French.

Located inside the old Saxony Hotel, which has been completely transformed, Faena's boldly designed guest rooms are reminiscent of Miami's golden glamor age, while its suites come with signature butler service and a bespoke blend of late-Deco flair and contemporary amenities.

There's also a 160-seat theater designed in cabaret style with a twice nightly show created by Paris-based Argentinian theater producer Alfredo Arias and a glamorous Art Deco style pool with red and white striped umbrellas, red lounge chairs and its own bar.

Best options

Apart from the Penthouse, the three Signature Suites are the largest floor spaces in the house -- between 1,750 to 3,550 square feet -- and all have ocean and city views from multiple balconies, plus floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls that redefine the indoor/outdoor living concept.

Even though the two-bedroom, 2.5 bath Imperial Suite is the smallest of the signature suites, we love it for its oversized furnished balcony wrapping entirely around its 1,750 square feet of space. Plus, the South American styled living space is dramatic and modern, without feeling ostentatious.

With a furnished wrap balcony encircling its living and dining rooms, 1,157 square feet of living space and prominent ocean views, the Premier Ocean Front Corner Suite is the best non-signature suite option -- and a great choice for entertaining.

But if money is no object, the 10,000 feet Penthouse Suite is ideal. This is luxury at its very best, with incredible views all around Miami Beach and outstanding decor. Although it can accommodate up to ten people, there's enough room for everyone to find their own bit of personal space.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach , 3201 Collins Avenue, Faena District Miami Beach FL 33140; +1 844 733 4190

COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach

COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach is situated in the heart of Miami Beach. COMO Hotels and Resorts

Formerly the Traymore Hotel, this restored property is Singapore-based luxury hotel group COMO's first in the United States.

Renowned Italian designer Paola Navone has retained the building's original Art Deco theme, with a contemporary twist.

Close to stores as well as the beach the hotel resides in one of the best possible locations in Miami Beach.

Situated a little way from the hectic pace of the South Beach club scene, but still within easy reach, it offers a peaceful ambience with views over both the ocean and Indian Creek waterway.

But while COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach overlooks the sea, very few of its accommodations, other than 22 of the Metropolitan rooms, have balconies.

The hotel pool is situated in a private gated area with its own bar and cabanas exclusively for hotel guest use.

Other highlights include the Como Shambhala spa, which is located on the rooftop and offers a selection of massages, facials and signature Shambhala treatments. A state-of-the-art fitness room is situated on the same floor and a personal trainer is available on request.

There's also an outdoor hydrotherapy pool that overlooks the ocean and beach and an outdoor yoga terrace and juice bar with views across the ocean.

On site restaurant Traymore is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a classic seafood and American menu created by chef Jonathon Lane -- while the Traymore Bar specializes in cocktails and gin, with over 30 brands to choose from.

The property offers a babysitting service for those with little ones, but its hard floors and sharp furniture edges aren't ideal for small children.

Best options

Many of the rooms are small, even the Lakeview Suites, although these are light and airy. If you're considering bringing children with you, bear in mind that most rooms are not large enough for an extra bed and you may have to book two rooms, while suites will only accommodate one extra bed.

We're also disappointed that although the hotel overlooks the ocean, very few accommodations, other than 22 of the Metropolitan rooms, have balconies -- even the Como Suite does not have one. However, if that isn't important to you, we recommend the Ocean View Suites or the Como Suite.

Soho Beach House

Soho Beach House features 50 rooms over 15 floors. Soho Beach House

The Miami outpost of London's Soho House group is positioned right next door to the vast Fontainebleau Resort in a building that once housed the Sovereign Hotel.

Although the former structure has been gutted, its Art Deco lobby, flooring and signage have all been preserved.

Positioned 20 blocks north of South Beach, this hotel is a welcome change from the usual glitzy hotels of South Beach, Soho Beach House is retro personified.

Its original building and new tower are seamlessly blended with patterned tiled floors, antiques, vintage furniture and a 1930s vibe.

Dim hallways are decorated with artwork from local artists and books are piled high on shelves, giving Soho Beach House a warm and intimate feel.

LTI recommends watching a movie in its snug, private screening room.

Other features include a lobby with a piano, a library, a beach club, bar and lounge restricted to hotel guests and Soho House members and the Cowshed Miami Beach spa.

There are two in-house pools, a 30-meter pool in the grounds and an adults-only rooftop plunge pool with cabanas, while the full-service beach is equipped wide sun-loungers and watering cans to rinse your feet.

One of Soho Beach House's top draws is its restaurant Cecconi's, located in the courtyard, which serves Italian cuisine and is one of the finest dining establishments in Miami.

There's also an adults-only rooftop Mexican-themed taqueria and tequila bar on the eighth floor called Ocho.

While children are welcome at the hotel, it has a very adult feel and various areas are designated child-free, so it may not be the ideal choice for families with young kids.

Best options

If you like Art Deco with a dark and moody edge, you will feel at home here. The Side and Bayside rooms, in the original building, are a little on the small side. Room 32 (a Beachside 2 room) has fantastic views of the ocean, with the option to connect to room 33.

Our favorites are any of the six Beachside 1 rooms -- which offer uninterrupted ocean views, even from the bath tubs, and lots of space to relax and unwind

Soho Beach House , 4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140; +1 786-507-7900

Delano South Beach

Delano South Beach has a large outdoor pool with music that plays underwater. Courtesy SBE/Omar Vega

Named after Franklin Delano Roosevelt and set in the heart of South Beach, the iconic Delano South Beach has an Alice in Wonderland meets Miami feel.

Devised by French designer Philippe Starck, the billowing white curtains, marble pillars, oversized furnishings, glamorous pool and gigantic lawn chessboard all give a surreal feel to this world-renowned hotel.

In fact, the Delano South Beach is almost a tourist attraction in itself -- everybody wants to have their photograph taken in the hotel's famous giant chair.

Even the lobby holds art from the likes of Salvador Dali, Antonio Gaudi and Man Ray and a pool table that's over 300 years old.

When it comes to bars, there are two options -- the glamorous Rose bar, open every day until late and is perfect for people watching and the Delano Beach Club, which is great for poolside food and drinks, and has an outdoor lounge vibe in the evening.

Delano South Beach is also home to night spot The Doheny Room, famed for its "anti-club" playlist, as well as a 24-hour gym.

There are two in-house restaurants Leynia, an Argentinian Grill, and Umi Sushi & Sake Bar, which is open every evening until late and serves sushi and sashimi on two communal tables.

The Delano South Beach also has a large outdoor pool with music that plays underwater and a pool party every Sunday from noon.

Meanwhile younger guests have access to a tented play area stocked with toys.

Best options

Deluxe City View 812 is good value for money -- it's bigger than the other City View rooms. However, Loft Suite 1406 is a great option if you're looking for space; it has high ceilings, two alcoves but no balcony.

If you want to be right in the middle of the action, the bungalows along the walkway between the hotel and Delano Beach Club are the ultimate choice.

Just remember that the closer you are to the Beach Club, the nearer you will be to the center of the party -- so Bungalow 1 is best if you seek a little peace and quiet. Go for Bungalow 8, if you don't care much for early nights.

Pride of place has to go to the Penthouse, which is light-filled, with two spacious bedrooms and has panoramic ocean views from three private balconies.

Delano South Beach , 1685 Collins Avenue, South Beach, FL 33139; +1 305 672 2000

Four Seasons Surf Club

Four Seasons Surf Club has been a hot spot since the 1930s. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Set up in the 1930s by tycoon Harvey Firestone, The Surf Club has been given a contemporary makeover courtesy of the Four Seasons.

Designed by renowned French architect Joseph Dirand, the rooms here are bright, airy and artfully lit with ocean or city views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

The serene atmosphere of Surfside town, and the fact that it's still in close proximity to Miami's livelier neighborhoods and the Bal Harbour stores are added bonuses.

While the décor is minimalist and contemporary, there are added traditional details such as marble archways and columns.

Although the beach here isn't private, there are sun loungers reserved for guests, and it feels more peaceful than South Beach.

If traveling with kids, the hotel will childproof your room on request and there's a free children's activity program and a babysitting service chargeable by the hour.

There are three outdoor pools at Four Seasons Surf Club. The largest is adults-only and opens from sunrise until sunset, with pool staff often coming around with complimentary fresh fruit smoothies.

While the on site gym is on the small side, the hotel has a schedule of free weekly classes including yoga on the lawn, meditation and beach boot camp.

There's also a spa with a hammam and sauna facilities as well as six treatment rooms and relaxation chairs facing out to the ocean.

As for bars and restaurants, Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, which has a glamorous Great Gatsby feel to it, serves Miami's largest selection of fine champagnes and a menu of classic cocktails and spirits.

Le Sirenuse Miami, an offshoot of the Michelin-starred restaurant of the same name on Italy's Amalfi Coast, has Italian chef Antonio Mermolia at its helm, and boasts a menu of richly flavored and authentic Mediterranean dishes.

Best options

The cabana studios are the closest to the beach, but the rooms are smaller and darker compared to the other rooms, most of which can occupy two adults and a child with an extra bed.

For the best views we suggest that you book an Oceanfront room -- the Premier has a wraparound balcony that adds extra light and space, while the suites offer the residential comfort of an open plan kitchen and living area.

The Betsy-South Beach

The Betsy-South Beach is made up of two very different buildings. The Betsy-South Beach

Built by architect L. Murray Dixon in 1942, The Betsy-South Beach (previously the Betsy Rose Hotel) has undergone an extensive renovation, expanding into the Art Deco Carlton Hotel next door.

The two buildings, known as the Colonial wing (the original hotel) and the Art Deco wing (the expansion), are joined together by The Orb, a bridge and public art piece.

Original designers Diamante Pedersoli and Carmelina Santoro were brought back to devise the interiors of the extension, so while there are differences in the aesthetic, there is a cohesive feel to the design.

Family owned, the hotel prides itself on its PACE (philanthropy, arts, culture, and education) program, championing the power of community and hosting regular art exhibits, concerts and other events.

Although it's located on Ocean Drive, guests shouldn't expect the typical South Beach vibe here. The Betsy tends to be frequented by a more mature crowd who appreciate the tranquility it offers.

All rooms have their own library, inspired by the owner's father, Pulitzer Prize finalist Hyam Plutzik, as well as hardwood floors, marble baths with walk-in showers and built-in LCD TVs.

The hotel is beach-facing and features a 3,200-square-foot rooftop deck and pool with views of the city and the ocean.

There's a lobby bar with live music most evenings, while the Art Deco wing lobby is home to lounge the Conservatory, where coffee and wine is available along with dishes from the hotel's restaurant LT Steak & Seafood.

Best options

Classic, Deluxe, Superior and Deluxe Balcony rooms are all less than 300 square feet, but those in the Art Deco wing are slightly bigger and benefit from new furnishings.

Third floor rooms are quieter, being further away from the street; Deluxe and Courtyard rooms face away from the street in both buildings. Superior Double Balcony Suites have a living room with sofa bed and a balcony off both living room and bedroom, in a total of 540 square feet.

Skyline rooms and suites are on the top floor of the Art Deco wing; the Skyline Penthouse is the largest option at 905 square feet with a kitchenette, private terrace and a baby grand piano.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Mandarin Oriental Miami: Great views Mandarin Oriental

Situated on Brickell Key, a 44-acre man-made island in Downtown Miami, the contemporary and dynamic design of the Mandarin Oriental, Miami makes it a real standout.

Although its position -- surrounded by water and accessed via a small bridge -- gives the property a slightly isolated feel, the small beach, good dining options and great spa make it a classic urban resort for LTI.

Decked out with teak floors, cherry wood furnishings and silk-covered wall panels, the rooms here feature luxurious goose-down bedding and oversized sliding windows that open onto a private balcony with views over Brickell Key or Biscayne Bay, with heavy drapes to block out the light when necessary.

When it comes to entertainment, Mo Bar and lounge is perfect for pre or post dinner cocktails, showcasing Cuban jazz and Spanish guitar music, while outdoor cocktail bar YAKU by La Mar has great views of the bay, as well as resident and guest DJs spinning tunes.

On site restaurant La Mar by Gastón Acurio is highly-acclaimed, serving up Peruvian cuisine and great cocktails in a waterfront setting with views over the Miami skyline.

The hotel also has a kid's club that offers activities for children from the ages of four and 12, a spa and a beach club as well as a gym with fantastic views.

Best options

As for room options, while the Mandarin Presidential and Oriental Penthouse Suites are hard to beat, there are some real gems hiding away on the same floors.

Alongside the Oriental Suite on the 20th floor, there's just one Junior Suite -- this is a great value-for-money option, with far-reaching views over the Miami skyline, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. There are also three Deluxe Bay View rooms available on this floor.

Next to the Mandarin Suite on the 19th floor are one Junior Suite and four Deluxe Skyline rooms, which all offer much better views than those of the same category on lower floors. Premier Bay View Suites are also a good choice, providing you don't have lots of clothes to hang, as the closets are on the small side.

Hotel Beaux Arts

The Beaux Arts -- a hotel-within-a-hotel. Hotel Beaux Arts

Situated on the top three floors of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, this hotel within a hotel is made up of just 44 rooms and suites, with a dedicated check-in desk and lobby on the 38th floor.

Apart from amazing views over the Bay and Miami skyline, the boutique Beaux Arts also gives you the opportunity to watch a movie in its state-of-the art 3D screening room, play pool, bowl a few balls in the virtual bowling alley, improve your golf swing at Mariano Bartolome Golf School or shoot some hoops on the only NBA approved hotel basketball court (if you happen to be around when the Miami Heat are playing, you may see some star players in action).

This is transformed into an indoor tennis court in March -- just in time for the Miami Open Championships.

With a décor comprising of dark Brazilian cherry wood floors, contemporary art work and leather sofas and armchairs, Beaux Arts is a worthy option if you prefer to be in the Downtown area and appreciate great views and hi-tech living.

Although the gym, pool, spa and restaurant are shared with the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Beaux Arts has its own private lounge, L'Atelier, with a bar and dining area.

Best options

Beaux Arts offers chic and hi-tech accommodation -- none of the rooms will disappoint. Miro Suites have more space but only offer city views. Warhol Suites are an LTI favourite (even though they are slightly smaller than Miro Suites).

We like 3925, with its floor-to-ceiling windows looking east and south -- which give 180-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami River and Biscayne Bay. The best value-for-money options are Klee rooms ending in 01 (on the corner) and 22 (slightly larger).

Hotel Beaux Arts , 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, FL 33131; +1 305 421 8700

W South Beach

W South Beach is beautifully positioned on the beachfront. W Hotels

This 20-floor glass tower is purpose built and offers some of the most spacious rooms in South Beach, all with balconies and beach views.

W South Beach attracts the global elite who like to relax around the pool during the day and party in the Living Room Bar, in house restaurant Mr Chow and the famed WALL club at night.

The hip, urban resort impresses LTI in most areas, such as its glamorous, seductive and contemporary décor with marble, dark wood and low-level lighting.

Then there's the impressive lobby, with its dark wood floors, marble walls, not to mention the $40 million contemporary art collection showcasing pieces by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

W South Beach is home to two bars, Living Room, a cool, fun and contemporary space with a DJ and an extensive cocktail list, and Grove, an outdoor bar that serves a light menu.

Its popular night club WALL is discreetly located, with its own entrance via the Grove bar and patio.

Besides Mr Chow, W South Beach has two other dining spots -- The Dutch, a casual all day eatery with indoor and outdoor seating and the Wet Bar & Grille beside the outdoor hotel pool.

For a more tranquil option, retreat to the second, more secret pool and garden; this is an LTI favorite spot. There is also full service on an expansive area of the beach.

Other perks include a complimentary car service to South Beach addresses, a spa and a well-equipped gym.

Best options

The first thing to consider is the noise. W South Beach is a very popular night-time venue, complete with the obligatory velvet rope and security, so it can be very busy and noisy late into the night.

If this is an issue, go for a studio or suite on a high floor and do not consider a Bungalow, Fabulous Studio or Mega Suite (on the north side), as these are the rooms which suffer most.

If you are in party mode and noise is no problem, the Fabulous Studios are a good choice -- they're ocean facing, with a large terrace, sun-loungers and rainfall showers. Numbers 438 and 538 are on the corner and have all-day sunshine.

The one-bedroom Oasis Suites are perfect for two people. Suite number 1119 is an LTI favorite. Should you require two bedrooms, we recommend the Sensational Suites, which are the same as the Oasis Suites but more spacious. But for the ultimate experience, our pick has to be the Penthouse E WOW Suite.

W South Beach , 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139; +1 305-938-3000

The Miami Beach EDITION

The Miami Beach EDITION's outdoor spaces include the city's largest private beachfront. Edition Hotels

Edition is the second Ian Schrager hotel to open in Miami Beach -- Delano being his first.

Designed to feel intimate and glamorous, it's taken over the site of the former Seville Hotel, one of the grand hotels from Miami Beach's heyday.

Thankfully it's retained some of its original details, such as the retro diving platform and oval dining room with its original chandelier.

The range of entertainment options available -- an outdoor movie theater, a bowling alley, ice skating rink and disco nightclub -- plus three restaurants overseen by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, means that Edition appeals to both the young and young at heart.

Though it's adorned with tall ceilings, gold-tiled pillars, billowing white drapes and marble floors, Edition also an abundance of green foliage and potted palm trees.

The accommodation options consist of 294 guest rooms, suites and bungalows as well as a 210-square-meter penthouse with five balconies.

Its trio of in-house bars consist of Matador Bar, decorated in subdued tones with cushioned banquettes and black walnut walls as well as photographs of bullfighters.

There's also Lobby Bar, located in the center of the marble lobby, where specialties include mojitos, champagne and a punch fountain.

However, it's the Latin music and views over the ocean that make this an LTI favorite.

Lastly, bar and restaurant Tropicale, overlooking the beach, is open daily until 10 p.m. and makes an ideal venue for casual dining and cocktails.

Edition's spa houses nine treatment rooms, including a hammam room and a detox room, while its locker rooms also have steam rooms. It's worth enjoying a treatment here for the relaxation area alone, with deep upholstered day beds, Moroccan rugs, candles and drapes.

The hotel also has two pools, both ocean-facing, a spacious gym and top restaurants like Matador Room, which dishes out a mix of Latin American, Spanish and Caribbean cuisine and Market, inspired by the markets of Barcelona and Madrid.

Best options

We like the Deluxe Ocean View Suites but are disappointed they do not have a balcony -- they are very spacious, so if a balcony is not high on your list of priorities they are a great option.

Otherwise we recommend the very private Penthouse, on the top floor of the hotel, which has five balconies accessed from the various rooms, making it an ideal choice for those who want to be away from it all.

The Bungalow Penthouse is a great option should you wish to have a private pool -- and it's the only accommodation at The Edition to give you this. Note that the actual living space is much smaller than the Penthouse, but you do get a fabulous outdoor terrace with living area.

1 Hotel South Beach

Based on Miami's Collins Avenue, 1 Hotel South Beach is a "nature-inspired" property. 1 Hotel South Beach

The first outpost of eco-luxury brand 1 Hotels, brainchild of Starwood Capital Group founder Barry Sternlicht, covers an entire oceanfront block of Miami Beach's Collins Avenue.

With a 3,000 foot "living wall" composed of around 11,000 different local plants growing up its façade, 1 Hotel South Beach encompasses an elegant style with a definitive luxury eco vibe.

The house fleet of white Teslas offering complimentary transport to guests within a limited radius docked in their electric charging stations only adds to the character of the place.

Originally designed as a condominium, all the accommodation is large, beginning at 500 square feet. In addition to a range of restaurants and bars, the hotel offers the first-ever Spartan Gym as well as the first U.S.-based Bamford Haybarn spa.

There are a range of room categories to choose from, from an entry-level king with a vast L-shaped sofa to double queen -- and even double king -- bedrooms. Select a balcony room to receive the added benefit of outdoor space.

The property has many pools, such as a 30,000 square foot center pool as well as an adults-only pool on the top floor.

Beyond the pools, there is 600 feet of beach frontage with chairs, loungers, and waiter service.

Lobby bar Tom on Collins serves drinks and light meals daily, while outdoor lounge and bar Watr at the 1 Rooftop (only accessible to guests over 21) offers lunch, dinner and drinks until late.

The hotel has a number of dining options like Beechcraft, the Miami debut of chef Tom Colicchio, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as brunch on Sundays.

Another option is Plnthouse, with plant-based items available during the day, while Nativ Made is a grab-and-go outlet.

The Sand Box bar and restaurant next to the main pool offers breakfast, lunch, drinks at daytime and finishes with a taco hour. There's also an outpost of steakhouse STK on the ground floor of the building.

Best options

There are a range of room categories to choose from, from an entry-level king with vast l-shaped sofa to double queen -- and even double king-bedded rooms. Select a balcony room to receive the added benefit of outdoor space.

Ocean Front King Rooms are at the end of the building and have unobstructed views of the sand and the water. Ocean View King Rooms with Balcony on higher floors facing south will get you the longest sun exposure, but be mindful of the outdoor rooftop lounge and nightly music.

One-bedroom suites jump to apartment-sized spaces at 1,000 square feet. Homes run all the way up to the Presidential Suite and a five-bedroom penthouse; the largest suites -- part of The Retreat Collection -- come with a "1 Hotel Personal Guru" service and a range of amenities.

Our conclusion

In Downtown Miami, we love the boutique style of Hotel Beaux Arts and the classic splendor of the Mandarin Oriental, with its superb views.

However, on South Beach, location is the deciding factor.

For those who want to be in the middle of everything, we recommend the iconic Delano.

To be close to the action, while far enough away to have a little less franticness on your doorstep, it's a style-driven choice between The Setai, W South Beach, 1 Hotel South Beach and COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach.

There are also three excellent, but very different options just a few minutes north of South Beach: the glamorous Faena, the hip Edition and the shabby chic Soho Beach House.

For those who wish to head a little further north (for quieter beaches and upscale shopping at Bal Harbor) we love the new and exceptional Four Seasons Surf Club.