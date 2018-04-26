Editor's Note — Editor's Note — LTI is a global members-only luxury travel ratings organization for the discerning traveler. CNN is collaborating with LTI to offer content normally available only to its members. Click here for more ( use invitation code CNN400

(CNN) — London has many top luxury hotels, so determining the best is no easy feat.

LTI's researchers have dug deep into London's luxury hotel scene to bring you the ultimate travel collection.

Here's a pick of eight wonderful hotels, each different in terms of size, style and location, but all performing to an exceptional standard.

The Goring

The Goring -- London's last remaining family-owned luxury hotel. The Goring

Since first opening in 1910, London's oldest family-owned hotel has been run by four members of the Goring dynasty.

The heritage interiors have been given a fresh and contemporary facelift with the help of some of current owner Jeremy Goring's famous designer friends -- David Linley, Nina Campbell, Tim Gosling and Russell Sage.

The reception desks evoke grand Georgian furniture, golden Gainsborough silk adorns the windows and hand-painted silver-leaf wallpaper by Fromental covers the walls. The result is sophisticated yet still reminiscent of an English country house.

The hotel's world-class hospitality has been recognized frequently and it was granted a Royal Warrant of appointment to Queen Elizabeth for hospitality service in 2013.

The rooms are smaller than many of London's top hotels, and it does not have a swanky spa, but this quality establishment does have wonderful interiors, quintessentially British elegance, excellent food, top-notch service and the second-largest privately owned garden in London (after Buckingham Palace).

There are 12 interconnecting rooms, which are ideal for families, and children are given a "For Kids' Eyes Only" welcome pack, with crayons, coloring books and a Goring Passport.

The Goring , 15 Beeston Pl, Westminster, London SW1W 0JW; +44 20 7396 9000

The Beaumont

The Beaumont was named the "world's best luxury hotel" by LTI in 2014. The Beaumont Hotel

This 1926 building, formerly a parking garage, has been transformed into one of London's hottest hotels.

LTI named it the "world's best luxury hotel" in 2014 and Beaumont continues to impress.

Created by restaurateurs Chris Corbin and Jeremy King (their first hotel after a string of popular restaurants), it's a symphony of 1920s chic, classic style and comfort.

The masculine interiors of this heritage protected building are supposedly "stripped-back neo-classical," but the grand Art Deco interiors have a real sense of drama, still reflecting the building's history and a bygone era. We also love its quiet yet central Mayfair location.

The Beaumont holds a number of adjoining rooms, which are ideal for families, and babysitting is available on request.

Its art collection, personal service, elegant rooms and hot restaurant make it a firm favorite on our London list.

There's also an impressive 2.5 staff to every one person and a 24-hour concierge to make sure guests needs are met around the clock.

The Beaumont , 8 Balderton St, Brown Hart Gardens, Mayfair, London W1K 6TF; +44 20 7499 1001

Bulgari

Glamorous and sophisticated -- the Bulgari Hotel in London. Bulgari Hotel and Residences

The grandeur of Bulgari Hotel reflects the heritage and splendor of the renowned Italian jeweler and silversmith.

Just moments from Hyde Park, this property in glamorous Knightsbridge has some of the largest accommodations in the capital.

It's super-chic, very modern (the building was built from scratch) and huge, with six floors below and nine above ground.

It feels big, but there are only 85 rooms and suites spread over six floors, indicating just how spacious they are.

Designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners, the interiors are contemporary and yet still reflect London; for example, Portland stone and bronze has been used for the meticulous façade and doors.

It has many child-friendly interconnecting rooms and plenty to keep the kids busy: a swimming pool, a cinema, PlayStations, Xbox and lots of games. The concierge or your butler can also arrange days out, babysitting and anything else needed.

Other amenities include the Bulgari spa, which is spread over two stories, deep underground and offers a breadth of beauty, health and spa treatments.

Hotel bar Il Bar serves a host of cocktails and champagnes from a striking steel oval bar.

Bulgari , 171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW; + 44 20 7151 1010

Corinthia

Corinthia's penthouses are based on characters found in London like The Whitehall, which has a giant, chess set on its roof terrace. Corinthia Hotel

This splendid 1885 building was renovated and transformed into a 21st century grand hotel by Corinthia Hotels.

Today it feels modern and unrestrainedly lavish, but elements of the grand Victorian building are still evident, particularly in the public rooms and restaurants.

The hotel's rooms and suites are spacious and simple yet stylish; and its seven penthouses (based on characters found in London, such as The Royal, The Musician or The Actor) are magnificent.

As well as having some top-level restaurants and bars, the hotel is also home to ESPA Life, London's largest spa.

There's an in-house florist called By Appointment Only and a Harrods concession, while guests staying in a penthouse receive a complimentary chauffeur-driven car service.

The hotel's main bar, Bassoon, is a theatrical, atmospheric drinking den with a Roland grand piano that blends into an 11-meter bar lined with jazz-inspired art.

Corinthia , Whitehall Pl, Westminster, London SW1A 2BD; +44 20 7930 8181

Claridge's

Claridge's provides a classically English experience. Claridge's

With its stunning design, elegance and perfect location, Claridge's is in a class of its own.

It offers a broad range of beautiful rooms and suites, mostly created by well-known designers, such as David Linley, Guy Oliver and Diane von Furstenberg.

Each room is unique -- some Art Deco, some quirky and some traditional -- and all are equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The splendid interiors reflect its heritage, while embracing the bold lines and curves of the 1920s.

Its public spaces are equally spectacular: the lobby, two excellent restaurants and two stylish bars are steeped in history, but have been given a modern facelift.

The grand Entrance Hall epitomizes the history of Claridge's, with gilded mirrors, crystal chandeliers, elegant archways and columns, black and white chessboard floors and rich-hued leather furniture.

Families are very welcome at Claridge's and there's even a designated children's concierge.

Like the adults, children can request their favorite magazine and are given tote goody bags on arrival and mini-bathrobes at bedtime.

Top quality service can be expected here, too; the staff are ready to answer every request.

Claridge's , Brook Street, Mayfair, London W1K 4HR; + 44 20 7629 8860

Chiltern Firehouse

A-list favorite Chiltern Firehouse is located in a Grade 2 listed old fire station. Chiltern Firehouse

US hotelier André Balazs, the man behind Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, is also the leading light behind the Chiltern Firehouse.

We're including this hotel as it has a unique and different position -- we think of it as a never-ending exclusive house party.

The building itself is an attractive Grade 2 listed old fire station that's been rebuilt with a gated garden.

Although it does not have all the usual luxury options -- such as a gym, spa, pool, multiple restaurants and a lobby -- as a hotel guest you do get automatic entrance to a buzzing scene, which is pretty much otherwise off limits.

The rooms are charming, homely and very comfortable (all with working fireplaces). The hotel itself is family friendly, and children are welcome, though mainly adults stay here.

Staffs are super attentive and their striking outfits add to the old-fashioned glamor.

Our favorite place to relax here is in the lantern-lit courtyard or at the wonderful Ladder Shed bar.

The courtyard terrace shuts at 9 p.m., so be sure to go for early drinks while you can.

Chiltern Firehouse , 1 Chiltern St, Marylebone, London W1U 7PA; +44 20 7073 7676

Rosewood

Luxury hotel Rosewood is housed in a 1914 Edwardian building. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Set in a magnificent Belle Époque building, its grand façade, wrought iron gates and interior courtyard make you feel as if you've stepped back in time.

Located in High Holborn, Rosewood is walking distance from many of the city's major attractions.

From the outside, the building is imposing, with an elegant courtyard designed for horse-drawn carriages and a 166 feet dome.

Designed by Tony Chi & Associates, its décor is quintessentially British, yet unusual -- whimsical even -- but many of the original listed features (the Grand Pavonazzo marble staircase and the 166 feet cupola, for example) remain intact

You can expect excellent food and drink in the restaurants and bar, which are destinations in their own right, and a great spa and fitness center. The staff members at Rosewood are welcoming, and although it's a large hotel, it feels boutique and personal.

As for activities for kids, there are Rose Buds music, art, wildlife or food activities on offer and the concierge can arrange trips to the London Zoo, Hamleys and London Dungeons.

Rosewood , 252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN; +44 20 7781 8888

The Wellesley

The Wellesley Hotel was formerly an underground station. The Wellesley

Now one of London's hippest under-the-radar luxury hideaways, this discreet, stylish Knightsbridge hotel began its life as Hyde Park Corner Station, designed by English architect Leslie Green.

The rooms are not huge, but it's the place to stay if you wish to keep a low profile or are simply looking for a stylish luxury boutique hotel in the capital.

Claiming to be London's "first boutique-grand hotel," we love its sophisticated Art Deco glamor and excellent service.

Add to this good food, a buzzing jazz lounge, a chic bar serving clarets, whiskeys, Champagnes and cigars from the hotel's own humidor and it becomes clear why The Wellesley made our list.

Its small colonnade lobby is magnificent, decked with bespoke crystal chandeliers, mirrored paneling, a gleaming stone floor and impressive bronze doors.

The hotel welcomes children and families should either book The Wellesley Penthouse, which has four interconnecting rooms, or one of the two-bedroom Suites. PlayStation, mini-robes and children's slippers are available on request.

The Wellesley, 11 Knightsbridge, Belgravia, London SW1X 7LY; +44 20 7235 3535

Our conclusion

For a classically English experience Claridge's is our top choice (with The Goring following closely behind).

If you seek a larger international style hotel with a full complement of services, then we suggest the Corinthia or the Rosewood.