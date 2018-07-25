(CNN) — The New York Hamptons is an intriguing destination , and nowhere is this reflected more than in its charming hotels.

Made up of villages and towns fringed by the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean, this summer playground for the Big Apple's most privileged boasts a collection of properties that don't disappoint on luxury, particularly in the town of East Hampton.

LTI has scoured its new breed of luxury hotels and explored the more bohemian areas of Montauk, as well as the historic area of Amagansett to find the top offerings.

Here a pick of seven of East Hampton's best hotels where you can stay

Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club & Resort

For over 80 years, this retreat (pictured above) has served as a playground for the rich, famous and weekenders from the city.

With its own private cove beach, the quintessential Hamptons hideaway, formerly Montauk Yacht Club and now operated by Gurney's Resorts , retains elements of the past while integrating more modern touches.

Although it's positioned at the far end of the Hamptons, a convenient Jitney and train service from the city makes this one of the most accessible points in the region. It's also just a short ferry ride from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The resort has maintained its comfortable, nautical blue and white theme, integrating antique and modern elements, such as stark glass doors with old fashioned details.

It boasts a thriving bar and lounge scene, with Hurricane Alley bar proving popular with both guests and locals as well as boaters who dock at the adjacent marina and come up for a drink, and for the live music on the weekends.

The pizzas sold at the outdoor bar area are some of the region's best.

As for other amenities, the resort houses a heated indoor pool and two heated outdoor pools.

There are also lots of activities for children including a kids surfing academy, tennis clubs and a playground.

The Spa at MYC is small and somewhat limited and operates strictly by appointment, so book well in advance, especially on a summer weekend.

Its most popular treatments are the summer ready body bronzing options, which can also be done in your guest room.

Meanwhile Gulf Coast Kitchen, a living room-style restaurant, uses local ingredients and serves complex dishes as well as light bites.

Best options

For privacy, LTI recommends one of the villas in the Ziegfeld Estates section.

We particularly like the Villa Water View Suite that's set in its own private house space with a private patio area, and is just a short walk across the great lawn to the main building.

The best rooms are the Admiral Class Waterview rooms -- located on the second floor of the building -- which have small balconies and beautiful views of the marina. Go for room 257.

Music can be loud in the evenings, so request a room furthest away from the bar area if this is a problem.

The Maidstone Hotel

The Maidstone's offers rooms and cottages inspired by Scandinavian luminaries like soprano Birgit Nilsson. The Maidstone Hotel

This white clapper board property has recently been revamped and given a more Hamptons makeover -- its previous look was very Scandinavian and bold.

Located in East Hampton -- at the East End of Long Island, the Maidstone has been reimagined in a very cozy style, with a chic bar and lounge plus a restaurant popular with locals and visitors alike.

The boutique hotel holds a small, well-manicured garden space, which sits between the main house and the cottages, is used for guest relaxation and yoga.

There are public spaces with ample sofas used to lounge, read, relax, or play games in front of the fireplace -- very popular in the evenings.

While there's no swimming pool, the hotel does provide a pass for parking on East Hampton's best ocean beaches.

It's child friendly, offering high chairs and smaller food portions for kids, and is also very welcoming of pets.

Other highlights include the Living Room lounge, which has a bar that serves great cocktails and a large wine cellar that can be navigated with the help of an on hand sommelier.

On site restaurant the Maidstone, headed up by chef David Standridge from the West Village's Cafe Clover, serves modern, seasonal American dishes.

Best options

The rooms are classified by size and location -- Divine, Heavenly, Magnificent, Fabulous, Cozy and Intimate -- and themed to suit individual tastes.

We love His Majesty's Suite for its size, rich colors and freestanding claw foot bath, while the Karen Blixen room has an African theme and some of the best views in the house.

If you want something quite dramatic in style, go for the Edward Munch room. Outside in the small yard, there are a selection of different cottage rooms, which are good for extended stays. We like the Carl von Linné cottage for its gold accents and shimmering drapes, garden views and private patio.

The Maidstone Hotel , 207 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937; +631 324 5006

Topping Rose House

Topping Rose House is described as "the only full service luxury hotel in the Hamptons." Topping Rose House

One of the area's most chic properties, this grand,white building -- featuring works of art lining the walls -- was constructed from the framework of a centuries-old home.

Owned by Bill Campbell and Simon Critchell, it comprises the original 1842 Greek Revival mansion, which has been restored, and several contemporary additions.

Although its located near a main street, the house is surrounded by green and even has its own farm that supplies vegetables, fruits and herbs grown to the hotel restaurant.

The building is bathed in natural light and has an airy feeling throughout, with multiple windows surrounding the hallways and rooms.

It holds a very small pool, with a surrounding seating area, in a relatively bland space, as well as a yoga and pilates studio and a spa.

There's also a stylish blue and white bar room offering a full range of interesting concoctions.

Meanwhile on site restaurant Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House, headed up renowned French-American chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is a 50-seater dining area, with a mix of contemporary and traditional décor.

Best options

We particularly like the House rooms as they are very spacious. Families should opt for room six, which has a freestanding bath and a separate seating area with a fold-out bed.

The cottage suites, housed in the newer brown building, are stunning and come with private rooftop lounges (a "secret" extra.)

Topping Rose House , 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932; +1 631 537 0870

1708 House

This antique home, built in 1708, is unassuming from the outside but full of character inside.

Positioned in the village of Southampton, with the ocean beaches only a mile away, the journey begins when you enter into a small library full of local information.

Although period elements have been well maintained -- such as exposed beams and solid stone walls -- the hotel is up-to-date on modern amenities and technology.

Its unique floor plan (comprising of the original 18th century house and a 20th century addition,) random collections of antique books, winding staircases and the occasional creaking floorboard all add to its charm.

Public spaces here include a kitchen, a library and our favorite communal area, the cellar lounge -- a hidden space, down tiled steps, with original exposed brick and cement walls, tables, games and original glassware -- which is a perfect place to sample spirits.

There is also a parlor with fireplace, wood-paneled reading room, a dining room and a brick patio.

Wine, spirits and other beverages are available throughout the day in the kitchen, library and cellar lounge -- operating on an "open fridge" basis.

While there's no pool, much-coveted beach passes are included as part of your stay with no charge.

1708 House also doesn't have its own restaurant, but a well-prepared breakfast is available for guests every morning and the hotel manager acts as a concierge, offering excellent recommendations for dining.

Best options

We love room one for its freestanding claw-foot bath, ample furniture and hand painted artwork, which is found in most of the other rooms.

Room eight is good for romance, while room three is best if you want space (it has two separate bedrooms,) but be warned that it has a view on to the main street.

Cottage 10 is a great choice for families -- it is in a separate small house, with a high ceiling, patio and large seating area, and is more modern in design.

1708 House , 126 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968; +1 631 287 1708

Inn at Windmill Lane

Inn at Windmill Lane consists of seven suites and three cottages. Inn at Windmill Lane

The Inn is nestled at the end of Windmill Lane, which is lined with trees and stately homes with perfectly manicured lawns.

It's a peaceful haven in serene Amagansett, just far away enough to avoid the Hamptons hype, but close enough for guests to be able to reach the shopping, dining and prime nightlife easily.

Those in the know call it the "Reform Club," its former name.

It's very small with just seven suites and three separate cottages done up in typical Hamptons chic décor.

We love the peace and the fact that there is no traffic.

The décor is Hamptons chic, with white walls, fresh white linens, eclectic, sparsely displayed artwork on the walls (lots of black and white,) and chocolate brown wood floors.

There's a large common room open day and night that's equipped with comfy sofas, a large table, pool table, a selection of parlor games, its own kitchen and TV sets.

The Inn also holds a gym with several pieces of cardio equipment, which is unusual for such a small property.

While there's no restaurant as such, the kitchen -- with impeccably clean white décor, top line appliances and fresh flowers -- has great snacks and to be enjoyed at your leisure.

Children are welcome in the cottages here, but the main building isn't suitable for guests under the age of 18 -- unless you book the whole property.

Best options

LTI likes suite one -- it is the only duplex suite on property, which features two fireplaces, a double walk-in shower and a freestanding bath.

If you want a lot of space, though, go for cottage one -- it's the largest unit on the property, and has one bedroom and a sofa bed for up to two more people, a separate dining area, fireplaces, a living space and it's own very private outdoor patio with bed-style seating.

It feels like a real home from home, and is ideal for families.

The Inn at Windmill Lane , 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett, NY 11930; +1 631 267 8500

The Baker House 1650

The exterior of Baker House 1650 has the grandness of an English manor house. The Baker House 1650

The Baker House 1650 sits in a self-enclosed world of its own, with a swinging door leading to a manicured English-style garden and a small infinity pool covered with an arch of intricate floral vines.

It has a regal, yet informal feel, with an English manor exterior and a more modern, relaxed Hampton-esque interior.

The property is divided into two houses -- the Baker House and the Carriage House -- and includes a small spa with pool, sauna, jacuzzi and steam shower.

While great care has been taken to preserve the unique features of this centuries-old house -- from its original slate and wood floors, to its exposed beams -- it does have some modern elements (and hi-tech gadgets.

Meanwhile the Carriage House has its own private pool inside a colorful garden and lots of places to lounge at nearby.

There's also an indoor pool in the Baker spa, as well as a sauna, Jacuzzi and steam shower.

Although the hotel doesn't have a gym, guests are given free passes to the nearby and well-equipped East Hampton Gym

Children under 10 are not permitted at the Baker House 1650.

Best options

LTI loves the floral and mint green colored Gardiner room, which has stunning views of the English gardens, a fireplace, king-size bed and a two-person spa bath.

For an authentic feel, we recommend the Hedges room, featuring exposed beams on the ceiling, a sleigh bed, fireplace and traditional charm.

It's slightly smaller than the other rooms, but its unique window space more than makes up for this.

1770 House

1770 House dates back to 1663, but was converted from a home to an inn 27 years later. 1770 House

This intimate inn, based very close to the heart of East Hampton Village, is hard to find initially, but well worth searching for.

The property, which feels more like a friend's well-kept home than a hotel, is made up of intricate staircases and surprise entrances.

Its main lounge area is exactly what you would expect from an upscale inn -- with lots of wood and colors -- and a round-the-clock office where guests can pick up a wealth of local information and recommendations from friendly staff.

Outside features a small seating area and fountain that's an ideal place for guests to relax during the warmer weather.

There's a small basement bar, the Tavern, which has bench seating and stained glass windows. Guests can also take drinks into the library, where there are sofas available.

1770 House offers two dining options -- the property's main dining room with a sophisticated fine dining menu and a casual tavern with traditional pub fare.

There's no on site pool here, and while guests can use the pool at sister property East Hampton Point, its located around three miles away.

Best options

There are six rooms in the main house plus the separate and more private Carriage House.

LTI loves the Carriage House, which is excellent for families, and feels very self-contained with its own entrance.

It's also newer in style and structure, with two floors, a small butler's kitchen and a full mini bar.

Room five is big on charm, with a townhouse feel, while room six is more private (and more spacious) than the other rooms.

1770 House ,143 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937; +1 631 324 1770

Our conclusion

For charm, romance and nearby beaches (although no pool), we love 1708 House, but for something altogether more country house garden in style go for Baker House.

LTI likes the Inn at Windmill Lane for real Hamptons chic, and lots of peace, and it is our preferred choice if traveling with young children (reserve one of the cottages.)

For something really quirky and different, boutique hotel the Maidstone in East Hampton is a must.

We suggest the Gurney's Yacht Club Resort & Marina, complete with three swimming pools, for those who want Hamptons nautical luxury.

Our absolute favorite is Topping Rose House, which has just had a major refurbishment.