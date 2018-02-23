Best hotel beds and where to buy them

(CNN) — Pillow menus, crisp linens, cooling mattresses, blackout curtains -- hotels know a thing or two about sleep-through-your-alarm-good bedrooms.

Of course, even the dreamiest of hotel rooms can't quite compete with the comforts of home. But, as it turns out, you can have the best of both worlds: high-quality hotel beds, delivered to your door.

Over the past few years, several hotels and resorts have begun selling their specially designed bed frames, mattresses, pillows and linens to guests.

But which beds are the most popular? CNN Travel asked Local Measure , a company that specializes in hotel guest experiences and real-time feedback, to pull the data from social media.

The analysts reviewed more than 200,000 Twitter, Instagram and Facebook posts regarding hotel beds across Asia, Europe and North America.

Among the most talked-about on social media were Fairmont Hotels and Resorts and the InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, with travelers ranking firmness, spaciousness and cleanliness as the most important indicators of quality.

While InterContinental's plush beds aren't for sale (at least, not yet), Fairmont sells its customized Sealy mattresses online.

Don't fall asleep just yet! Here, we've rounded up the world's best souvenirs: 11 popular hotel beds that you can take home with you.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont's beds are getting a lot of love on social media. From Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont redesigned its beds and re-launched an updated online shop in 2016, introducing two styles: the Fairmont Bed and the Fairmont Gold Bed, both manufactured by Sealy Posturepedic.

Designed with frequent travelers in mind, the standard beds found in most Fairmont hotel rooms provide therapeutic core support, reinforced gel memory foam, cooling technology and a plush pillowtop.

Taking it up a notch, the Fairmont Gold and Fairmont Suites feature a Stearns & Foster model -- a premium innerspring Stearns & Foster mattress and a Luxury Euro plush pillowtop.

Pair a mattress with Fairmont's 300-thread count Liddell cotton sateen linens, feather pillows and a duvet and, voilà -- you're on a never-ending vacation.

Price tag: Bed frame from Bed frame from $150 ; Sealy Posturepedic from $1,500 ; Sealy Stearns & Foster from $2,000 ; pillows from $99 ; duvets from $195 ; linens from $69

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

A signature Four Seasons Bed in the Baku outpost of the hotel chain. From Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

At the Four Seasons, sweet dreams are a given thanks to the brand's signature Four Seasons Bed and all the plush accoutrements.

Created in partnership with Simmons Bedding Company, these beds lull travelers to sleep with temperature-regulation technology and plush mattress toppers.

Offering three levels of firmness, each topper comes kitted out with patented GelTouch Foam for heat absorption, as well as a pocketed coil motion separation that absorbs motion and provides added support throughout the night.

For a slice of heaven at home, guests can purchase this miracle mattress directly from the hotel. The complete home set includes everything you need for a good night's sleep, from mattresses to toppers, box spring, pillows, duvet and linens.

Price tag: Mattress, topper and boxspring set from $2,990; mattress from $2,195; frame from $719; toppers from $300

The Peninsula

There are 10 Peninsula hotels, with mattresses and bedding unique to each location. The Peninsula Hotels

With locations as far-flung as New York and Hong Kong, the posh Peninsula Hotels are known around the world for their cozy accommodations.

But unlike other hotel groups, each hotel's mattress and bedding is unique to the Peninsula location.

At The Peninsula Beverly Hills, for example, deep sleep will be owed in part to the hotel's Simmons Westbury Recharge Plush mattresses, which can be ordered directly from the supplier with help from the hotel.

Inside the plush fabric, there's an EverNu replaceable mattress top, Aircool technology to regulate temperature and pocketed coil technology for added support.

That's just the beginning: You can also expect three layers of quilting, a layer of Energy Foam coil support and a BeautyEdge foam encasement -- all mattress lingo for "sweet, sweet dreams."

And to complete the set? Guests can also channel the opulent experience at home with 300-thread count Frette linens and monogrammed pillowcases.

Price tag: Mattress and boxspring set from Mattress and boxspring set from $2,999 ; Frette linens from $250 ; duvet covers from $299

The Ritz-Carlton

A bedroom at the Ritz-Carlton, Haikou. Ritz-Carlton

Hate when it's time to check out of a Ritz-Carlton? Good news: You can snooze just as deeply at home with your very own Ritz-Carlton bed.

Via the hotel's online store , guests can order this custom-designed Stearns & Foster-manufactured bed.

It's all silk and wood fiber fabrics, plush-top construction, reinforced edges, cooling-gel memory foam, individually wrapped coils and brass air vents.

While on a shopping spree, Ritz-Carlton fans might also want to snap up some candles, room diffusers, spa scenes, linens, pillows and beach towels -- all for sale online.

Price tag: Mattress and boxspring set from Mattress and boxspring set from $1,795

Marriott Hotels and Resorts

A bedroom at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. From Marriott

If you've ever stayed at a Marriott hotel, then you're already familiar with the ultra-comfortable beds.

To ensure quality zzz's every night, travelers can find their favorite products available on the online store , which features everything from mattresses to linen sets, duvets, mattress toppers, protectors and more.

As for the mattress, the Marriott Bed is made with individual pocketed coils for extra support, while the Signature Bedding Set comes complete with mattress topper, 300-thread-count cotton flat sheet, fitted sheet, protector, pillows and cases, a comforter and a duvet cover.

Also online, there are a few more choices for linen and duvet designs: The minimalist JW Pisces pattern channels the ocean with a subtle wave and the pure Egyptian cotton hemstitch adds a romantic vibe to your bedroom.

Price tag: Mattress from Mattress from $1,599 ; signature bedding set from $3,370

AKA

City that never sleeps? You might reconsider that at New York's AKA Wall Street. From AKA

With long-stay lodgings in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and London, AKA touts its own custom mattress, commissioned from Sealy Posturepedic.

Dubbed the "a.sleep," AKA's beds have been designed for business travelers who might stay at the residences for weeks or months at a time.

What's so special about it? The mattress is made with 10% higher-density foam than normal retail for added durability.

It also promises a gel-infused memory foam for support and cooling, multiple layers of foam and optional antimicrobial and water-resistant fabrics.

While the hotel doesn't currently offer an online store -- that's coming soon -- guests can place orders at any AKA hotel.

Price tag: Mattresses from $1,099; bed frames from $55; mattress and box spring sets from $1,299

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Business travelers can get some shut-eye at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. From Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The Hilton's no-nonsense accommodations hone in on what's most important for road warriors: sleep.

Enter the Serenity Bed, a custom-designed bed from Serta that boasts extra coils for motion absorption and spine support, reinforced edges to prevent sagging, plush pillow top and a patented quilt design that aims to improve circulation.

Using the Hilton to Home online store , guests can stock up on mattresses, box springs, feather down pillows, linens, robes, Peter Thomas Roth shower amenities, alarm clocks and even Hilton Morning Blend Coffee.

Price tag: Mattress and boxspring set from Mattress and boxspring set from $1,145 ; hotel striped bedding set from $845

UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa

This luxury bed frame will set you back $18,000. Tucas Reines/Uxua Casa

If you're looking for a hotel bed with a little more character, Brazil's UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa might have just the thing.

Located in UNESCO-protected Trancoso, along Brazil's eastern coastline, the eco-luxe spa hotel recently introduced a line of handmade home furnishings that evoke the area's tropical forest and beaches.

UXUA founder and designer Wilbert Das teamed up with craftsmen and the Pataxó Indian tribe to bring the sustainable designs to life.

Available online for worldwide shipping, the Native Geometry collection revolves around eucalyptus four-poster wooden bedframes, lighting, stools and unique textiles -- each with its own distinctive character.

Price tag: Bed frames from $18,000

SO/ Sofitel

The SoBed was custom-designed for Sofitel. From SO/ Sofitel

It's easy to fall into a SoBed, which you'll find exclusively at any SO/ Sofitel around the world ... but much harder to tear yourself away.

The cushy setup revolves around the mattress, which has been outfitted with high-density foam and coil springs to relieve pressure on your neck, shoulders and back.

Then there's the plush featherbed topper -- hidden between the fitted sheet and the mattress -- which feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Travelers can buy these dreamboats online , along with a slew of other hotel signatures -- from bathrobes to towels, linens, pillows, fragrances and more.

Price tag: SoBed Mattress and boxspring from SoBed Mattress and boxspring from $1,149 ; bedding sets from $2,285

W Hotels

A WOW suite at the W Hong Kong. From W Hotels

Customized in collaboration with Simmons, W Hotels beds are all kinds of inviting.

Equipped with quilted toppers -- either a firmer pillow-top or softer plush-top -- each mattress includes a solid foundation and firm, pocketed coil core support to encourage deep, restful sleep.

Sheets, duvets, pillows, bath products ... It's all available online with delivery around the world.

Price tag: Beds from Beds from $1,425 ; Bed and bedding sets from $2,926

Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin's Heavenly Bed has been delivering good sleep for nearly 20 years. From Westin Hotels & Resorts

Every bed under the Westin umbrella has been consistent since 1999, when the brand introduced its Heavenly Bed.

The secret? A pillow-top mattress with individual pocket coils and reinforced edges that enhance long-term support.

The hotel's online shop goes well beyond bedroom basics, skipping from soothing lavender balm to in-flight blankets, robes, candles, white tea and reed diffusers.

There's even a Heavenly dog bed -- complete with embroidered paw prints -- for your best friend.