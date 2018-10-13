8 best haunted house attractions in US for Halloween

(CNN) — The real world seems scary enough these days. But if you're one of those folks who needs an extra exhilarating jolt of fear around Halloween, there are plenty of haunted house attractions across the USA

Here are eight of the best to work into your terrifying travel plans:

Bates Motel (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania): You don't need reservations to check into the Bates Motel! You can also take a haunted hayride on the grounds or face down some revenge-minded scarecrows.

Bates Motel : 1835 Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342; +1 610 459 0647

Dan's Haunted House (Lake Dallas, Texas): From the state that brought you a cinematic chainsaw massacre comes an unusual haunted attraction inspired by Japanese imagery that promises a "tsunami of darkness."

Dan's Haunted House : 501 E. Swisher Road, Lake Dallas, TX 75065; +1 972 821 9154

The Dent Schoolhouse (Cincinnati): This attraction is at an actual former school, but the lessons you learn here make Edgar Allan Poe and his ravens look tame.

The Dent Schoolhouse : 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248; +1 513 445 9767

Erebus (Pontiac, Michigan): Erebus bills itself as a "four-story tower of terror." It's filled with zombies, monsters and experiments gone terribly wrong. Erebus is just outside Detroit.

Erebus : 18 S Perry St., Pontiac, MI 48342; +1 248 332 7884

Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror (Las Vegas): What scares in Vegas slays in Vegas. Choose from this terrible troika: Castle Vamprye, Coven of 13 and Gates of Hell.

Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror : 4245 S. Grand Canyon Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147; +1 702 362 3327

Haunted Overload (Lee, New Hampshire): Have you always wanted to see a 34-foot-tall monster roaming a frightening farm? Then head to one of New England's top Halloween attractions.

Haunted Overload : 20 Orchard Way, Lee, NH 03861; +1 855 504 2868

Netherworld Haunted House (Stone Mountain, Georgia): This Southeastern classic has a new location, but your blood will still run cold. You can also enjoy the haunted escape rooms.

Netherworld Haunted House : 2076 W. Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Screamtown (Chaska, Minnesota): Scream Town offers eight attractions, including the "Ludicrous Labyrinth," "Oak Blood Forest" and "Phobia House."