Berlusconi puts lavish superyacht on the market for $11 million

(CNN) — With a list of past and present owners that includes media mogul Rupert Murdoch and controversial former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, superyacht "Morning Glory" has a long history of playing host to the rich and famous.
During a time when many yachts have stopped sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 158-foot vessel, built by Italian shipyard Perini Navi, is seeking a new owner.
Berlusconi recently put the ketch-rigged sailing yacht up for sale for $11 million just over two decades after buying it from Murdoch, who's said to have married his third wife Wendi onboard back in 1999.
Million-dollar refit
Silvio Berlusconi has put his superyacht "Morning Glory" on the market for $11 million.
Courtesy Burgess
"Morning Glory" has been through an extensive refit since then, with new engines and generators added, while its hull has been repainted a dark blue shade.
The "first-class" superyacht, which is being sold via broker Burgess, holds four luxurious suites, a full beam owner's suite, as well as four cabins, and can accommodate up to eight guests.
Along with "generous and versatile deck spaces," the vessel has an L-shaped lounge, a marble fireplace, a spiral staircase, along with a fully equipped sit-up bar and games table.
Situated on the lower deck, the lavish owner's suite is equipped with a master study, along with separate his and her bathrooms.
'Efficiency and exhilaration'
The ketch-rigged sailing yacht is being sold via broker Burgess, who describe it as "first-class."
Courtesy Burgess
"As a motor yacht that sails, she offers both the comfort and convenience of the former and the efficiency and exhilaration of the latter," reads a product description from Burgess.
"Her interior showcases the many talents of Perini Navi with warm woods beautifully crafted throughout."
According to Burgess, the vessel can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots "when not sailing" and a trans-oceanic range of 4,900 nautical miles at 10 knots.
Although $11 million feels like a pretty steep price tag, it's merely a drop in the water when compared to the $49 million asking price for mammoth superyacht Leander G, which went on the market last month.
The 246-foot (74.98 meter) vessel, which has hosted both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, can accommodate 22 guests, and has six decks, 10 suites, a helipad and a dive room.