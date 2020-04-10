Berlusconi puts lavish superyacht on the market for $11 million

(CNN) — With a list of past and present owners that includes media mogul Rupert Murdoch and controversial former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, superyacht "Morning Glory" has a long history of playing host to the rich and famous.

During a time when many yachts have stopped sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 158-foot vessel, built by Italian shipyard Perini Navi, is seeking a new owner.

Berlusconi recently put the ketch-rigged sailing yacht up for sale for $11 million just over two decades after buying it from Murdoch, who's said to have married his third wife Wendi onboard back in 1999.

Million-dollar refit

Silvio Berlusconi has put his superyacht "Morning Glory" on the market for $11 million. Courtesy Burgess

"Morning Glory" has been through an extensive refit since then, with new engines and generators added, while its hull has been repainted a dark blue shade.

The "first-class" superyacht, which is being sold via broker Burgess , holds four luxurious suites, a full beam owner's suite, as well as four cabins, and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Berlusconi, notorious for his colorful private life , has spent a fortune refitting "Morning Glory" over the years.

Along with "generous and versatile deck spaces," the vessel has an L-shaped lounge, a marble fireplace, a spiral staircase, along with a fully equipped sit-up bar and games table.

Situated on the lower deck, the lavish owner's suite is equipped with a master study, along with separate his and her bathrooms.

'Efficiency and exhilaration'

The ketch-rigged sailing yacht is being sold via broker Burgess, who describe it as "first-class." Courtesy Burgess

"As a motor yacht that sails, she offers both the comfort and convenience of the former and the efficiency and exhilaration of the latter," reads a product description from Burgess.

"Her interior showcases the many talents of Perini Navi with warm woods beautifully crafted throughout."

According to Burgess, the vessel can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots "when not sailing" and a trans-oceanic range of 4,900 nautical miles at 10 knots.

Although $11 million feels like a pretty steep price tag, it's merely a drop in the water when compared to the $49 million asking price for mammoth superyacht Leander G , which went on the market last month.