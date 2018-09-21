Berlin restaurants, from Michelin-starred to favorite cheap eats

(CNN) — If you travel to Berlin expecting to eat big, heavy meals of sausage, sauerkraut and other robust Teutonic classics, you might be surprised at the variety that awaits you in the food and drink realm.

You certainly can enjoy well-prepared traditional German fare during your holiday here, but you'll have lots of other options with new takes on old recipes as well as other cuisines.

From Michelin-starred restaurants to basic eateries, check out this small sampling of places to eat during a trip to the capital of Germany

Tim Raue

The recipient of two Michelin stars , Tim Raue is one of the best restaurants in all of Germany.

Raue, a native of Berlin's formerly gritty Kreuzberg neighborhood, serves high-end Chinese, Japanese and Thai-inspired dishes with subtle German touches.

The restaurant has a la carte as well as four-, six- and eight-course options with a careful selection of exotic, often fruit-tinged delicacies. You might find dishes such as a Peking duck interpretation or saté chicken with mango and peanut. There's a spiced tofu with chiu chow chili and pumpkin off the vegetarian menu.

Tim Raue's wine list is also one of Berlin's largest. You'll need to reserve your table at least two weeks in advance.

Tim Raue , Rudi-Dutschke-Str. 26, 10969 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2593 7930

Rutz

Germany's known for its beer, but Rutz is probably better known for its wine, with its downstairs Weinbar a city favorite.

With two Michelin stars , Rutz delivers on the food, too, with "expertly crafted dishes" from chef Marco Müller and the team. They go for a light and balanced menu with locally sourced foods.

An idea of what you can expect: Vine wood and pine duck with Brussels sprouts; mussels and savory elderflowers; neck garden turnip and dashi.

Rutz , Chausseestrasse 8, 10115 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 24628760

Reinstoff

Closing soon: Reinstoff Berlin. Goetz Schleser

This stylish Mitte restaurant with two Michelin stars has become one of the top addresses in the city for "neue deutsche kuche" (new German cuisine) since opening in 2009.

A proponent of molecular cooking, chef Daniel Achilles splits his concoctions into two different menus: "quite near" and "far away."

The first features revamped regional dishes made with local ingredients. The second is for more experimental fare. Reservations essential. Act quickly -- the restaurant plans to close by the end of 2018.

Reinstoff , Schlegelstrasse 26 Edison Höfe Berlin, 10115 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 3088 1214

Cookies Cream

Need a break from the meats (or don't eat meat at all)? Cookies Cream could be the place that serves just what you're seeking. This fine-dining restaurant with a clean, bright interior offers creative dishes from veggies and herbs.

The changing menu may feature starters such as leeks with black sesame. Main courses include the likes of corn porridge with coriander or celery with stained egg yolk. An herbal sorbet of oats and pink grapefruit gives you an idea of the desserts.

Just be warned: Entry to this one-star Michelin restaurant might not be easy to find and is via a door in an alleyway. But then finding your way through a warren of backstreets is such a Berlin thing to do.

Cookies Cream , Behrenstrasse 55, 10117 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 27492940

Gaststätte Sophieneck

This cozy corner establishment -- once the site of a steam laundry -- is found in the Spandauer Vorstadt, an important center of Jewish life here before World War II. The area revitalized dramatically after reunification in the 1990s.

You'll find traditional German favorites on Sophieneck's rotating menu with mid-level prices. You might want to try their herring fillets if you like fish. Or try the Thüringer bratwurst with sauerkraut and fried potatoes. Don't forget a traditional apple strudel with whipped cream for a sweet ending.

There's an extensive beer, wine and spirits menu, too.

Gaststätte Sophieneck , Grosse Hamburger Str. 37, 10115 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 2834065

Osmans Töchter

Osmans Töchter: Turkish dishes with a modern touch. Courtesy Osmans Töchter

Germany hosts a large expat population from Turkey, so this is an excellent chance for a change of pace with Turkish cuisine. Enjoy a fusion of traditional Anatolian cuisine with a modern take.

Open since 2012, the ambiance inside is industrial, bright, clean and cheerful with colorful chairs.

You may want to try octopus braised in red wine, grilled lamb chops with thyme, oven-baked red beets with orange zest and muhallebi (a dessert of milk cream, roasted "angel hair" dough strings, walnuts and seasonal fruit compote).

Osmans Töchter , Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin, Germany; +49 172 2744662

Cafe Krone

If you like to have a good breakfast to start the day, you may want to head to Cafe Krone.

Check out the pancakes (the Preach Each Peach has peach ginger chutney, peach sauce, sliced peaches and walnuts) and imaginative egg dishes (the G.O.A.T. has three scrambled or fried eggs with goat cheese, rosemary and roasted walnuts). Want something heavier? Try the Wust & Schinken Platte (cold cut plate).

Is a good lunch more your speed? It has a big emphasis on sandwiches and other quick-to-consume foods such as salads and soup. Their signature sandwich has braised chicken, chipotle, guacamole and bacon bits.

Cafe Krone , Oderberger Str. 38, 10435 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 35125772

Flamingo Fresh Food Bar

The tourist's schedule can be a demanding one. With so many sights to see, sometimes you don't have time (or euros) to make a big production out of a meal. But you still want something good, maybe even healthy, to eat. That's where Flamingo Fresh Food Bar can help.

Around since 2010, the Flamingo focuses on fresh, regional ingredients, daily specials and homemade rotating soups (perfect if you're in Berlin when it's cold and cloudy).

Possible menu items when you're there: Couscous with red cabbage, tomato and chick pea soup, an avocado chili shrimp sandwich or coconut and vanilla rice pudding.

They also service breakfast and are close to Museum Island and other attractions.

Flamingo Fresh Food Bar , Neustädtische Kirchstrasse 8, 10117 Berlin, Germany; +49 1525 3359629

Burgermeister Schlesisches Tor

Burgermeister Schlesisches Tor: Great burgers in a former public toilet. Courtesy Burgermeister

The location: under a bridge in Kreuzberg. The building: a former public toilet . The burger reputation: delicious.

The Meisterburger comes with fried onions, mustard, bacon and barbecue sauce. If you're up for a real challenge, take on the Master of All Classes: double meat, double cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and jalapeños. You can also get fries dressed various ways, sodas and beer. That's it. And who needs anything more?

Burgermeister , U1 Schlesisches Tor, Oberbaumstrasse 8, 10997 Berlin, Germany; +49 30 23883840 (there's another location at Skalitzer Strasse 136, 10999 Berlin)

Jones Ice Cream

Ice cream is a food group -- right?

At French patissier Gabrielle Jones' shop, you'll discover ice creams made in very small batches that are big on flavor. Among the more daring options: Cucumber and tonic sorbet, grapefruit and Earl Gray sorbet, whisky and pecan or rhubarb. Traditionalists with chocolate and strawberry aren't left out.

The shop in the largely residential Schöneberg district also has cookies. You can check the website for the current location of its traveling truck.