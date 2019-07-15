Egypt opens Bent Pyramid to tourists

(CNN) — The pyramids of Egypt have long attracted visitors intrigued by their ancient history, and now travelers have the opportunity to visit a distinctive structure just south of Cairo.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al Anani led a party of foreign ambassadors to the Dahshur Necropolis to inaugurate the so-called Bent Pyramid on Saturday, according to state media agency Al Ahram.

Tourists will be able to get inside the pyramid for the first time since 1965 thanks to a restoration project, with a 79-meter-long (260-foot) passageway leading to two burial chambers, Reuters reported.

This sarcophagus was part of a new discovery near the Bent Pyramid. Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images

The 4,600-year-old pyramid, which sits 25 miles south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, gets its name from its unusual shape, with two different angles of inclination.

The 101-meter-high (331 foot) structure was built for Pharaoh Senefru -- also known as Sneferu or Snefru -- around 2,600 BCE, and is a prime example of early pyramid development.

Builders noticed signs of instability during construction and changed the angle of the pyramid part-way through the project, leaving it with a distinctive shape.

The Bent Pyramid later started to show wear and tear, so another structure -- the Red Pyramid -- was built nearby as a royal burial site, according to state media.

Some of the sarcophagi contained well-preserved mummies. Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images

The pyramid is found at Dahshur, part of the Memphis Necropolis, which also includes the Giza Pyramids, the minister of antiquities said.

"Dahshur is a very important archaeological site with five pyramids at least: two pyramids of Sneferu -- the Bent Pyramid and the northern or the Red Pyramid -- and three pyramids of the Middle Kingdom of the 12th Dynasty," al Anani told Reuters.

The Dahshur necropolis sits on the west bank of the Nile river. Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images

Archeologists started work at the site in August 2018 and finished the dig in April 2019.

Excavations uncovered stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi as well as a collection of wooden funerary masks and tools for cutting stones.

The pyramid is the latest ancient site opened to tourists in Egypt.