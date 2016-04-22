(CNN) — The English are known for being reserved. Perhaps that's why, despite living in one of loveliest countries on Earth, they don't really shout about it. They should though.

While the landscape in England lacks the drama of other parts of the world -- and even other parts of the United Kingdom -- it makes up for it with a gentle, ancient beauty that's hard to match.

London is widely acknowledged as a world-beating destination, but often overlooked beyond the capital is an incredible array of beautiful coastlines, rolling hills, quaint villages, historic cities and innovative design.

It's something to remember on April 23 -- St. George's Day -- which is the closest thing England has to a national day. The day commemorates the death of England's patron saint, a legendary dragon slayer who wasn't actually from England.