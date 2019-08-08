Fans flock to Abbey Road on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' classic photo

(CNN) — On August 8, 1969, the Beatles took staged a photo shoot for the cover of "Abbey Road," the last album the band recorded as a group (even though it was released before "Let It Be").

To mark the 50th anniversary on Thursday, hundreds of fans flocked to Abbey Road Studios in St. John's Wood in London and its famous street crossing.

Lookalikes were photographed re-creating the album's cover.

Beatles lookalike band Fab Four re-created the iconic photo. Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

The cover of "Abbey Road" is one of the most iconic in music history, and the crosswalk has become a tourist attraction. Diehard fans make pilgrimages there every year in an attempt to re-create the image of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr walking across.

The iconic cover of the Beatles' album "Abbey Road." from EMI

Abbey Road Studios has operated a live cam of the crossing since 2011, and it even has a wall of fame , chronicling some of the odd or interesting moments captured on camera.