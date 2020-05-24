Pro baseball stadium opens for overnight guests on Airbnb

(CNN) — It's a real life field of dreams.

A Florida baseball team has opened up its oceanfront stadium for up to 10 overnight guests on Airbnb for $1,500 per night. The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the baseball season

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos' listing says it is the first time that a professional baseball stadium has been made available to rent on the platform -- "giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history."

Pitching the accommodation as "the ultimate baseball experience," the minor league team, a Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, says guests will have full access to the clubhouse, a batting cage and the field itself.

"Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest! Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! ... Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest," the listing reads.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Billy Hamilton takes to the field in this 2012 image. Michael Chang/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Guests have access to the baseball field, with a full batting practice setup included.

"Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field," the listing reads. They will also have entry to the batting tunnel, "allowing them to hit just like the players do," the listing reads.

It says a Blue Wahoos representative will give guests a full tour of the premises on arrival, and a staff member will be at the ballpark throughout to provide security and answer questions.

The team's ping pong table is also available to guests. Michael Chang/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

"Whether you'd like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team ... or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental," the listing reads.

But that dream could be a way off. As of Sunday the venue appeared to be fully booked and had disappeared from the Airbnb site.