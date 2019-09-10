The Bahamas needs your tourist dollars: Here's where you can still visit

Dean's Blue Hole is a popular attraction in the Bahamas -- and it escaped the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. (Greg Johnston/Getty Images)

(CNN) — After Hurricane Dorian tore a path of destruction through the Atlantic, images and stories began to emerge from the Abacos and other Bahamian islands that had been devastated by the Category 5 storm.

As these islands begin the slow work of rebuilding, other Bahamian islands remain untouched and open for business.

Altogether, the 30 inhabited islands stretch from near Florida to near Cuba, and the southern islands of the Bahamas are generally in good shape post-Dorian, with airports, hotels and cruise terminals still ready to receive visitors.

This is good news, as about 60% of the country's revenue comes directly and indirectly from tourism.

Here's what you need to know about where you can still travel in the Bahamas.

Airports

While Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) and Leonard Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, are closed indefinitely, these airports are all open:

-- Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau (the largest airport in the nation)

-- Exuma Airport (GGT)

-- South Bimini Airport (BIM)

-- North Eleuthera Airport (ELH)

-- Stella Maris Airport (SML) and Deadman's Cay Airport (LGI) in Long Island

Cruise and ferry terminals

Visitors can still get around via water transportation. All of the following are operating:



-- Nassau ports are open and cruises are arriving daily.-- Bahamas Ferries , which operates within the Bahamas, has resumed sailings, but passengers should check in with reservations for further information and updated schedules by calling +1 242-323-2166.-- Balearia Caribbean sailings resumed on September 6. At present, sailings to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island are open to Bahamian residents only.-- The Port in Grand Bahama Island is open.

Attractions

Some of the country's favorite tourist spots are doing fine, the famous swimming pigs of Exuma made it through the storm OK. Some of the others you can still see: